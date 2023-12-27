END OF YEAR HOLIDAYS – The sound engineers are not idle

Sound equipment rental companies hope to make their investments more profitable during this festive period

The end of year period, synonymous with festivities, rhymes with good atmosphere, but it cannot be appreciated without good sound. Concerts, ceremonies and other events are in the spotlight, and behind the scenes, the key to success lies in the quality of the sound system, or simply in its presence. Thus begins the race to rent sound equipment, instruments, lighting and accessories. There is something for all tastes and budgets. “Before Christmas, we are more in demand for events organized by different ecumenical denominations and companies. The first to celebrate the Nativity celebrations, the second for the closing celebrations of the year. After this date, we are asked for New Year’s Eve, and the type of event continues in January but declines in size and frequency as the end of this month approaches,” explains Thierrys, sound engineer.

Sound equipment rental rates vary depending on several parameters such as the nature of the event, the power desired by the user, the capacity of the space of use and the number of guests. For a room that can accommodate up to seventy-five people with corresponding power, rental starts from 200,000 ariary per day. For larger spaces, such as the Ivato International Conference Center or the Carlton Hotel, accommodating up to three hundred and fifty people, the cost can reach 600,000 ariary per day, with an increase for evening events. If the rental of musical instruments and a stage is added to this service, the price can reach two million ariary. Some sound providers also offer packages including sound, lighting, accessories, decorations, smoke bombs and even entertainers and DJs. With this complete pack, the price can go up to five million ariary per day.

Although the sound system rental service is not categorized as a particular sector or sector in Madagascar, it nevertheless constitutes a very competitive market operating in the informal sector due to the accessibility and affordable cost of sound equipment before the pandemic. However, the lack of service supervision in Madagascar sometimes exposes customers to unpleasant surprises or unsatisfactory services. However, serious rental companies stand out, and some companies today specialize exclusively in the rental of sound systems, lighting and accessories.

