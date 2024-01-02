END OF YEAR IN MATERNITIES

Midwife Malala (in pink blouse) with patients who are about to give birth, during New Year’s Eve.

Pregnant women come and go several times in the hall of the Pavillon Sainte Fleur in Ampefiloha, in the first minutes of the New Year. Labor has begun for these parturients. While waiting for them to climb onto the delivery bed, Herimalala Vololontsara, the midwife on duty and her colleague, take a breath. Their guard tour, which began at 8 a.m. on December 31, is busy. “We have had several deliveries since our shift. We were without rest, from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., where five women gave birth,” she says, on January 1 at midnight.

This break came at just the right time. The on-call team was able to celebrate, briefly, the transition to the new year. The most important moment for midwife Malala that night was the call from her husband, which she received at midnight sharp. “He called me to wish me a very happy new year. How touching. Leaving your family during holidays is hard. But it’s work,” she continues.

As for the Gynecology-Obstetrics University Hospital Center Befelatànana (CHU GOB), the pace was the same. The end-of-year and New Year atmosphere was punctuated by eight cesarean deliveries and five vaginal deliveries. “It’s a lot,” says Dr. Solange Rasoanandrianina, team leader. And pregnant women continued to arrive at this reference maternity ward to give birth.

Miangalya Ralitera