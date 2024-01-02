END OF YEAR IN MATERNITIES

Midwife Malala (in pink blouse) with patients who are about to give birth, during New Year’s Eve.

Pregnant women come and go several times in the hall of the Pavillon Sainte Fleur in Ampefiloha, in the first minutes of the New Year. Labor has begun for these parturients. While waiting for them to climb onto the delivery bed, Herimalala Vololontsara, the midwife on duty and her colleague, take a breath. Their guard tour, which began at 8 a.m. on December 31, is busy. “We have had several deliveries since our shift. We were without rest, from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., where five women gave birth,” she says, on January 1 at midnight.

This break came at just the right time. The on-call team was able to celebrate, briefly, the transition to the new year. The most important moment for midwife Malala that night was the call from her husband, which she received at midnight sharp. “He called me to wish me a very happy new year. How touching. Leaving your family during holidays is hard. But it’s work,” she continues.

As for the Gynecology-Obstetrics University Hospital Center Befelatànana (CHU GOB), the pace was the same. The end-of-year and New Year atmosphere was punctuated by eight cesarean deliveries and five vaginal deliveries. “It’s a lot,” says Dr. Solange Rasoanandrianina, team leader. And pregnant women continued to arrive at this reference maternity ward to give birth.

Miangalya Ralitera

Also Read:  Lupi-Albanese clash on La7. "Aid in Gaza was used by Hamas and the UN did not monitor." "Absolute nonsense, you're talking about proven facts"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The police are looking for Lauri, who disappeared on New Year’s Eve; last seen in guest house “Pēterstraupes”
The police are looking for Lauri, who disappeared on New Year’s Eve; last seen in guest house “Pēterstraupes”
Posted on
Scientists who studied the treasures found in Europe revealed what was hidden behind the primitive image of the Vikings: the demand for precious metals was high
Scientists who studied the treasures found in Europe revealed what was hidden behind the primitive image of the Vikings: the demand for precious metals was high
Posted on
Adam Glapiński before the State Tribunal? We know what would happen to the rating
Adam Glapiński before the State Tribunal? We know what would happen to the rating
Posted on
This new Microsoft Teams feature can make your work communications easier in 2024 – BisnisUpdate.com
This new Microsoft Teams feature can make your work communications easier in 2024 – BisnisUpdate.com
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News