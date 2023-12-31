End-of-year interview Boris [Eindejaars 2023] – Gamekings

At Gamekings we have many traditions. That we drink beer on Friday during the stream, that the coffee machine is broken, that all items with Boris become a pleasant chaos, that we start Monday with Letter Monday and end the week with End of the Week Live and that we always do (something) starting our streams too late. But the tradition is that we end every year with the End of Year Interviews. We have ten ready for you in the coming days. Ten end-of-year interviews, including Jasper’s debut. After a year of being a member of the family, he too is allowed to leave. And we have another tradition and that is that Boris always ends the End of Year Interviews on New Year’s Day. And so this is the End of Year Interview with Boris. Just sit down and be ready for it.

The House Libertarian speaks

Boris is our house libertarian. He has strong opinions and never hides that opinion. Fortunately, because we have a brother at Gamekings when it comes to good yes-men. For us, everything revolves around discussion and fiercely exchanging views, but always with respect for each other. Boris is also going hard a number of times this year. Whether it concerns everyday life or games. How was the year 2023 for Kale B? You will get the answer in this interview.

End-of-year interview: Boris’s top ten games

A tradition within the tradition is the top GOTY. Which ten games does Boris have on his list? These are the games we all expect from him. That suit him? Are there even ten? Did Warzone 3 make the list? Does he play Nintendo games now that he plays a lot with the Switch? We wish you a nice end and a happy New Year. Now in 2023, enjoy Boris’s interview and GOTY list.

