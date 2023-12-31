End of year interview Jelle [Eindejaars 2023] – Gamekings

#year #interview #Jelle #Eindejaars #Gamekings

At Gamekings we have many traditions. That we drink beer on Friday during the stream, that the coffee machine is broken, that all items with Boris become a pleasant chaos, that we start Monday with Letter Monday and end the week with End of the Week Live and that we always do (something) starting our streams too late. But the tradition is that we end every year with the End of Year Interviews. We have ten ready for you in the coming days. Ten end-of-year interviews, including Jasper’s debut. After a year of being a member of the family, he too is allowed to leave. Until now, Jelle was the man on the other side of the microphone. The questioner. The roles are now reversed. It is now Jelle’s turn to answer Daan’s questions. This is the end-of-year interview with Jelle.

Was 2023 finally a bit of fun?

Jelle is a glass half empty person. Can be a bit gloomy at times. How did that go this year? Did it go better than 2022? Were there major changes in life and was he able to express his creativity a bit now that he has only been in the office for two days? Of course we also see how his music and projects are going and talk about games, games and more games.

Jelle’s top ten games

A tradition within the tradition is the top GOTY. Which ten games does Jelle have on his list? And why? And are there ten? Because you don’t have to. At Gamekings it’s all about taste. And if Jelle thought it was an exceptionally mediocre year and only found five games really worth playing, then so be it. But the chance of this happening is quite small with such a gaming year. Surely Baldur’s Gate 3, for example, made him happy? However? Have fun with Jelle’s end-of-year interview.