END OF YEAR PARTY – A multitude of choices for New Year’s Eve

photo illustration

On D-13 of the New Year, many artists have already planned their programs for the New Year’s Eve show to welcome the new year. Some chose to share this festive atmosphere with the public and fans, while others opted for a more intimate celebration with family, around a dinner or a small party at home. “As an artist, we always share the festive atmosphere with the public every New Year’s Eve. However, the family celebration will take place after all the festivities. For this year, I plan to spend New Year’s Eve on stage during an evening in Ilafy,” emphasizes artist Hery Mihaja Rakotondrina, also known as Mijah.

Other artists, like Niry from the Iraimbilanja group, preferred to stay with family due to the current political context. “Due to the current political situation, some organizers have chosen not to hold events until the end of the year. So we are going to enjoy the atmosphere with our families, a rare opportunity since every year we do not celebrate New Year’s Eve with them.”

In addition, several spaces and event organizers offer lively evenings for those who choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve outside of their homes. The Carlton will host “Prestigious time”, hosted by Shyn and Denise, with a live band and DJ Yoann Loic. A’Nosy is hosting a New Year’s Eve party at the LIQUI MOLY Alarobia Ivandry compound, promising an unforgettable tropical evening by a sparkling pool, complete with fire eaters and talented jugglers. “Immerse yourself in a memorable tropical evening, celebrating the end of the year in style by our sparkling pool. Imagine yourself immersed in a seaside ambiance, where fire eaters and talented jugglers will transport your mind to sunny beaches, adding a magical touch to the night. Tropical music invites you to dance under the moonlight, and be amazed by our incredible dancing fire show. On the menu, succulent grilled dishes will awaken your taste buds to an explosion of tropical flavors,” adds the organizer.

Faniry Tana group offers a great meeting at Golden Hour at CCI Ivato with a large buffet from Mioty Soa. For an evangelical New Year’s Eve, the Espace Yandy By Pass will welcome Jaws Band, Gasy Tsara Midera, SMK Maria Itaosy, Groupe Daniel, Aldo and DJ Denis. However, local artists such as Basta Lion, Big MJ, D-Lain, Rootsman, Ckycky FSA chose to celebrate New Year’s Eve in other countries, marking their absence from the party scene in Madagascar this year.

Nicole Rafalimanajara