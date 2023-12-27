END OF YEAR PARTY – The city center still attracts people

the town hall square is one of the busiest places in the city center

The day after the Nativity celebration, the city center remains very lively. The funfair in front of the Town Hall in Analakely and the adjoining shops in the town center still attract people. “Taking the children to Analakely was already in our program when we organized this trip to Antananarivo. But we were only able to come here today,” says Lala, a mother, from Ambatondrazaka, on vacation in Antananarivo with her little family. She was patiently waiting for her three children in the Face painting stand. “We planned to take them on the merry-go-round, eat ice cream, do this Face painting.

The important thing is that they have fun,” she adds. She says she is satisfied with this trip to the city.

Others purposely only came after Christmas, to avoid the rush. “There are fewer people there. We don’t risk being pushed around with our child who is still young,” says Elodie, another mother. Certainly, yesterday, the atmosphere was less calm than on Christmas Eve in Analakely, but the crowd was still there. Some people came to buy their end of year outfits. Denim pants and t-shirts are the most fashionable. “We are going to spend New Year’s Eve at home, but we want to wear something new to welcome the New Year,” says a mother, accompanied by her two daughters. The sale would still be calm, six days before the end of year celebration. Traders hope to improve their sales by then.

Miangalya Ralitera