END OF YEAR PARTY – The price of meat maintained

Butchers are not considering a rise in meat prices this holiday season

Authorities warn against any unjustified rise in meat prices, stressing that no changes have been made to the menu, except for a likely increase in demand which has also boosted supply, thus keeping prices relatively unchanged. “The festive period is conducive to opportunists and profiteers who might be tempted to increase prices. Technicians are mobilized in the field to closely observe market prices, as well as the quality of goods. Reinforced surveillance measures are put in place to ensure compliance with these directives and avoid any speculation on prices,” underlined Tsiry Lezoma, general director of breeding.

With this in mind, he encourages operators to increase the supply and announces that the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock will facilitate the loads and procedures for moving livestock during the holidays. Moreover, during this period, the meat market is experiencing an increase in the number of sellers.

Mobilized

The Director General of Trade and Consumption, Isidore Razanakoto, also assured that controllers are mobilized to closely monitor the markets and guarantee price stability. In Tsiroanomandidy, the price of beef currently reaches 18,000 ariary per kilo. The price of a cattle is estimated between five hundred thousand ariary and 1.2 million ariary depending on its size. In the regions, the price per kilo varies from 16,000 ariary to 22,000 ariary, while in Antananarivo, it fluctuates around 20,000 ariary for a consumption of around a thousand zebus per day. As for pork, prices are between 15,000 ariary and 20,000 ariary per kilo in the regions, reaching 22,000 ariary in Antananarivo.

He is careful

