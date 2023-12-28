END OF YEAR – Popular New Year’s Eve at home

Family time, during the end of year celebration, is considered by many

With family. Shopping for the end of year party begins. Sylviano and his wife, a couple who planned to organize a small family New Year’s Eve party at their home, shopped for the main products they need for this evening in a supermarket yesterday. In their baskets, olives, cheeses, cold meats, mayonnaise,

flour, spaghetti, wine, drinks, eggs, chicken, beef and pork, appetizers. At the checkout, their purchases cost them nearly 800,000 ariary. “For 800,000 ariary, we will be able to prepare a small feast at home for around twenty people. It’s much cheaper, compared to what twenty people could spend spending New Year’s Eve at any party,” says this father.

New Year’s Eve at home is popular. Many choose to spend the end of the year with family or friends, at home, for cost, for security, or even for conviviality.

Miangalya Ralitera