END OF YEAR – Popular New Year’s Eve at home

Family time, during the end of year celebration, is considered by many

With family. Shopping for the end of year party begins. Sylviano and his wife, a couple who planned to organize a small family New Year’s Eve party at their home, shopped for the main products they need for this evening in a supermarket yesterday. In their baskets, olives, cheeses, cold meats, mayonnaise,

flour, spaghetti, wine, drinks, eggs, chicken, beef and pork, appetizers. At the checkout, their purchases cost them nearly 800,000 ariary. “For 800,000 ariary, we will be able to prepare a small feast at home for around twenty people. It’s much cheaper, compared to what twenty people could spend spending New Year’s Eve at any party,” says this father.

New Year’s Eve at home is popular. Many choose to spend the end of the year with family or friends, at home, for cost, for security, or even for conviviality.

Miangalya Ralitera

Also Read:  Turkish strikes in Syria kill 6 civilians

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tremor in Mexico today, December 28 – live report of latest earthquakes via SSN | National Seismological Service | MIX
Tremor in Mexico today, December 28 – live report of latest earthquakes via SSN | National Seismological Service | MIX
Posted on
The Romanian House of Representatives rejected the autonomy drafts for Székelyföld and Transylvanian Hungarians
The Romanian House of Representatives rejected the autonomy drafts for Székelyföld and Transylvanian Hungarians
Posted on
These are the most important dates to pay attention to in 2024
These are the most important dates to pay attention to in 2024
Posted on
New iPads didn’t come this year, Apple’s sales dropped by millions
New iPads didn’t come this year, Apple’s sales dropped by millions
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News