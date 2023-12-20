Enemies and “Poles’ war with Poles” can gain a foothold

#Enemies #Poles #war #Poles #gain #foothold

One of the most experienced and sophisticated politicians not only in his country took the helm of the Polish government: the now 66-year-old D. Tusk previously held the post of the country’s prime minister from 2007 to 2014, and then was the chairman of the European Council for five years.

His return from Brussels to Warsaw only at first glance looks like a downward turn. Tusk’s rise to power ended eight years of uninterrupted rule in Poland by the conservative Law and Justice party led by 74-year-old Jaroslaw Kaczynski, during which democracy in the country collapsed.

In a broader context, D. Tusk’s victory may be a symbol that Europe is far from doomed to the ever-greater triumph of populists and Eurosceptics.

What kind of person is D. Tusk, how did his political career develop and what challenges await him in his old and new positions?

Padukėlis became a student

D. Tusk was born in 1957. in Gdańsk. He likes to point out that he is an ethnic Kashub, part of a small West Slavic people living in northern Poland.

The mother of the future politician, Ewa, worked as a secretary at the Gdańsk Medical Academy all her life.

The father, Donald Sr., was a carpenter and had a strict manner: he disciplined his son more often and more severely than the parents of the neighbors disciplined their children.

As E. Tusk later told, her son was a real prankster: sometimes he would light a fire in the basement of his parents’ house, sometimes he would slurp soup he didn’t like through the window, sometimes he would break the window with a ball.

As a child, D. Tuskas played a lot of sports: boxing, running short distances, playing handball and football. Sports interests have remained to this day: in various interviews, the politician mentions that he can swim many kilometers, plays football regularly and manages to kick the ball more than 900 times without dropping it on the ground, and on his 65th birthday he ran his first marathon.

“It’s easiest to understand the difference between loneliness and being alone when you’re running. And that the latter is very good, while the former is the opposite,” says D. Tuskas.

When asked which contemporary writer he would like to meet, he says – the Japanese Haruki Murakami: “We would talk to him about running.”

Books are a separate part of D. Tusk’s life. He recalled his parents sending him books to distract him from football and yard fights, and it worked.

It was the books that largely determined D. Tusk’s future. At the age of 12, he received a large album on ancient Greece for Christmas, which cost almost half his father’s salary. Fascination with the ancient world prompted the young man to enter the University of Gdańsk after school, majoring in history.

I had to work uphill

D. Tusk’s study years are a hot period in Poland, especially in Gdańsk. The mood of protest is growing in the country. The center of all Polish resistance to the communist regime is the Gdańsk shipyard, where the Solidarity trade union led by the charismatic Lech Walęsa is born.

in 1980 D. Tuskas and like-minded people founded the Independent Association of Polish Students, which later became a kind of student branch of “Solidarity”. At the same time, the future prime minister began to write – under a pseudonym, of course – for underground publications. The movement to which he belonged did not fully agree with the ideas of “Solidarity”: this is how the circle of young liberals was formed in Gdańsk.

in 1981 Martial law was imposed in Poland. After graduating from the university, D. Tuskas followed the example of many oppositionists of that time and got a job in one of the cooperatives, which were then established by opponents of the government. It was the “Jonvabalis” cooperative, which specialized in high-altitude works, especially in painting factory chimneys.

“The highest chimneys I climbed were 220 meters high,” said D. Tuskas.

All the employees of “Jonvabali” were involved in illegal structures: D. Tuskas, while working as a high-flyer, continued to publish articles in underground publications and made contacts during work trips to factories all over Poland.

“Perhaps I paid a kind of price then: I spent seven years of my youth working on chimneys, despite a good education. After only three years, I realized that I would not be able to do this for the rest of my life. But nowhere was it written that in 1989 communism will collapse and the reward will come”, says D. Tuskas now.

A long political career

D. Tusk’s reward was a political career that has continued almost without interruption since 1991.

After the collapse of communism, the party Liberal-Democratic Congress was formed on the basis of the Gdańsk liberal circle, to which D. Tusk also belonged. in 1991 in the first free elections, she entered the parliament and even participated in the distribution of ministerial portfolios.

The party’s leader became the young, likeable and fluent D. Tuskas. Some historians claim that he was considered for the post of Minister of Education, but he did not want to get involved in the routine of government work, preferring more public parliamentary activities.

But this Seimas lasted only until 1993, and in the early elections the Liberal-Democratic Congress did not pass the necessary vote barrier.

D. Tusk’s biographers claim that at that time he was seriously considering retiring from politics. But in 1997 in the elections, the Liberal-Democratic Congress, which belonged to the “Freedom Union” alliance, took third place, and D. Tusk became the deputy chairman of the Senate, the upper house of the Polish parliament.

In 2001, the “Liberty Union” disbanded. D. Tuskas founded a new party – Citizens’ Coalition. She took third place in the elections of the same year, and the leader of the party became the deputy speaker of the Seimas.

in 2005 D. Tusk took part in the Polish presidential election: in the first round he received the most votes, but in the second round he lost to Lech Kaczynski nominated by “Law and Justice”.

The victory of the citizens’ coalition in 2007. in the parliamentary elections opened the way for D. Tusk to the chair of the Prime Minister of Poland.

in 2010 D. Tusk was considered the favorite for the presidential election – in the Polish government, this position is of a higher status, but less influential, than the post of prime minister. A few months before the election, he suddenly announced: “I do not want to participate in the race for the presidential palace and glory. I will focus on the fight for civilizational progress.” Bronislaw Komorowski, a colleague of D. Tusk’s party, won that election for the head of the country.

He did not stay in Brussels

in 2011 The Citizens’ Coalition triumphed again in the parliamentary elections – it was the first time in Polish history that the same party won two elections in a row. D. Tusk, who retained the post of prime minister, proudly explained that there is simply nothing for him to lose in Poland.

in 2014 D. Tusk exchanged Warsaw for Brussels: that summer, he was elected chairman of the European Council. This decision surprised even many of his comrades.

The leader’s departure had a painful impact on the Citizens’ Coalition. Already in 2015 the government in Poland changed: first, B. Komorowski, despite most predictions, lost the presidential election to the then little-known member of the European Parliament Andrzej Duda from the “Law and Justice” party.

A little later in the same year, “Law and Justice” won the parliamentary elections. A period of democratic decline began in Poland.

And D. Tusk in 2017 was re-elected as the President of the European Council. At the end of his term, despite rumors, he did not run for the presidency of Poland, but remained in Brussels and began to lead the European People’s Party.

in 2021 in the summer D. Tusk announced his intention to return to Polish politics. This decision was called brave. At that time, the Citizens’ Coalition, founded by him, was drowning in internal contradictions, its voters actively turned towards new political forces, and D. Tuska himself was considered by many to be a retiree, detached from the realities of Poland.

Nevertheless, in 2021 in October, he became the leader of the Citizens’ Coalition and declared his main goal to remove “Law and Justice” from power.

After uniting with several smaller parties and social movements, the Citizens’ Coalition became the core of the joint opposition coalition and took second place in the parliamentary elections held in October this year.

Together with the allies – “Third Way” and “New Left” – a parliamentary majority was formed, which elevated D. Tuska to the prime ministership.

A big challenge awaits

D. Tusk’s victory marks the end of the eight-year rule of Mr. Kaczynski’s conservative, often called nationalist, Law and Justice party.

Since 2015, Poland has become a bastion of traditional values ​​with authoritarian tendencies: the de facto ban on abortion initiated by the government or the judicial reform, which made the justice system directly dependent on the vertical of power, are worth nothing.

Polish public media has turned into a mouthpiece of “Law and Justice” propaganda. In recent years, speeches by pro-government politicians about the possible withdrawal of Poland from the EU have become commonplace.

“And the winds of change have blown again. D. Tusk’s result in the fifth largest EU country showed that even in an imperfect system it is possible to fight entrenched populists using the idea of ​​a return to normality,” Politico said.

At the same time, the cost of failure of the new D. Tusk government is very high. Publicist Bartosz Wielinski calls the current situation a pistol with one bullet: “If it doesn’t fire, Law and Justice will return to power, and democracy in Poland will be completely destroyed.”

In fact, the coalition led by D. Tusk is far from doomed to success.

In this year’s parliamentary elections, the Law and Justice party took first place, which continues to be supported by about a third of Poles. The president of the country remains A. Duda, a supporter of this party, who will hardly try to help the new government in its aspirations.

Therefore, local commentators already claim that D. Tusk’s main challenge will be to overcome the deepest division of Polish society and end the war between Poles and Poles.

This will be very difficult to do.

First, because bringing the representatives of the former government to justice was one of the main election promises of the new government, and it is already clear that D. Tusk’s predecessors will talk about political persecution and appeal to their supporters.

Secondly, the stabilization of public sentiment is not helped by the fact that Poland has entered a period of political unrest following the parliamentary elections: municipal elections are expected in the spring of next year, elections to the European Parliament in the summer, and in 2025. Poles will elect a new president. This means that political polarization in the country will inevitably increase, and the fight between the two main political figures of the country – D. Tusk and J. Kaczynski – will continue.

A fierce battle is brewing

The confrontation between D. Tusk and J. Kaczynski is a completely unique phenomenon in Europe, and maybe even in the world. The ideological lines of the almost 20-year-long conflict are intricately intertwined with personal ones.

D. Tusk has known the Kaczynski brothers (Jaroslaw’s twin brother Lech became the president of Poland in 2005 – Ed.) since the 1990s, the days of the anti-communist opposition. Their mutual relations developed ambiguously.

D. Tusk has said that once in the 10s in the elevator of the Polish Seimas, Mr. Kaczynski pulled out a pistol from his pocket, showed it to him and said: “Killing a person is like spitting for me.” True, Mr. Kaczynski himself claimed that he did not remember such a thing.

On the other hand, before 2005 parliamentary elections, the Citizens’ Coalition of D. Tusk and the “Law and Justice” founded by the Kaczynski brothers openly conducted coalition negotiations and discussed a common platform on which they will reform Poland.

The turning point in these relations was the plane crash near Smolensk in Russia in 2010, in which Polish President L. Kaczynski was killed. His brother Jaroslaw repeatedly accused – without any factual basis – then Prime Minister D. Tuskas that it was the latter’s actions that led to this tragedy. The feeling of political rivalry on the part of J. Kaczynski then turned into personal hatred, and these emotions largely transferred to the relations between the representatives of their political camps.

Even after D. Tusk left Poland for Brussels and J. Kaczynski’s party came to power in the country, “Law and Justice” blamed D. Tusk for all its difficulties and mistakes, who allegedly formed an anti-Polish conspiracy with Germany, Russia or with both of them. in 2019 Poland was the only EU country that did not support D. Tusk’s re-election as the President of the European Council.

In recent years, D. Tusk has been the main anti-hero of state television news. The phrase “Tusk’s fault” has already become a meme in Poland: the satirist Wojciech Mlynarski even wrote a poem about it, blaming Tusk for late trains or bad weather.

On the other hand, constant criticism in the state media led to the fact that D. Tusk has a huge negative rating today: only about 30 percent. Poles think he will be a good prime minister.

The main actors of Polish politics do not spare each other harsh words.

“Don’t forget this ‘rice’, because it is currently the biggest threat to Poland,” J. Kaczynski addressed his supporters during one of his election rallies. “D. Tusk is pure evil,” he said at another event.

“Amoral cynic”, D. Tusk wrote about J. Kaczynski in one of his books. “Kaczynski has made us all hostages to his obsessive ideas,” said the current prime minister during one meeting with voters.

Pretty numbers weren’t enough

In a political sense, D. Tusk is often called a classical liberal, but this is very simplified. Only at the beginning of his political career, he was an absolute supporter of the free market and reducing the role of the state. Polish political analysts believe that D. Tusk created his current party, the Citizens’ Coalition, precisely as a mass political force, not limited to one ideology.

“D. Tusk’s ambition was to create a category of political ‘common sense’,” wrote philosopher Wieslaw Wladyka. – In the ideology of the citizens’ coalition, D. Tusk embodied his vision of the political views of the average Pole: tolerant, but without extremes; modern but not crazy; religious but not clerical; proactive, but hoping for unobtrusive help from the state.”

According to his personality and character, D. Tusk himself is not a supporter of radical solutions. In one of his messages to the Polish parliament, he described his style of governance in detail: “We are seeking long-term years of peace and tranquility, good relations with our neighbors, opportunities for development, access to European money and establishing ourselves in Western culture.”

D. Tusk was proud of how Poland under his leadership overcame the 2008 economic crisis: the country’s economy was the only one in the EU to grow, albeit minimally, less than 2 percent. During that period, the prime minister liked to speak against the background of a map of Europe showing the economic indicators of individual countries: Poland looked like a green island compared to the red of neighboring countries.

Poles – and he himself is not without a note of pride in his voice – called the years of D. Tusk’s rule the era of “warm water from the tap”: this policy 100% ensured the basic needs and services of the population, coped well with crisis situations, but did not announce ambitions and did not seek a breakthrough.

However, it was D. Tusk’s economic policy that largely led to the defeat of his party in 2015. The reports show the growth figures of the gross domestic product, the massive influx of investors into the country’s economy was not felt in villages and small towns.

The citizens’ coalition failed to notice and respond in time to the request to turn economic success into an extra layer of butter on the average Polish family’s sandwich.

Instead, this wish was fully fulfilled by “Law and Justice”: the flagship of its economic program and the basis of its subsequent political success was the “500+” project: a payment of 500 zlotys (about 115 euros at the current exchange rate) for each child.

Having come to power today, D. Tusk seems to have realized the mistakes of the past. He announced that he will not only not cancel the social projects of his predecessors, but will also supplement them with new ones: he will introduce a credit holiday and increase the tax-free minimum income of citizens.

Political acumen helps

D. Tusk is considered a strong leader, balancing on the edge of a hard line. in 2009 he filed a special lawsuit in Poland’s Constitutional Court seeking to have the prime minister—himself—entitled to greater autonomy from the president. His governments in Poland are called authorial: D. Tusk is extremely reluctant to make concessions to coalition partners and the influence of alternative groups within his party.

The government that was approved by the Polish parliament this week is extremely diverse. It is a mix of left-wing and right-wing politicians, political novices and seasoned actors, all united by the desire to undo the effects of the eight-year rule of “Law and Justice” as soon as possible.

In this situation, D. Tusk will have an additional function – to balance the extremes in his cabinet and prevent the coalition from collapsing due to the many differences already visible in it.

Perhaps in this area he will be helped by his communication skills, which are often cited as D. Tusk’s strongest quality as a politician.

“D. Tuskas has a political and social instinct, he is able to grasp the topics and moods that are of most concern to Poles at one moment or another. On the other hand, he is able to respond firmly, even brutally, to attacks if he deems it necessary, demonstrating the toughness of a backyard child,” Polityka weekly newspaper wrote about D. Tuskas.

A lively mind, a tendency to improvisation and a sense of humor are D. Tusk’s strengths in direct dialogue with opponents. It is believed that the success of the Citizens’ Coalition in 2007 the parliamentary elections were largely determined by D. Tusk’s convincing victory in the election campaign debate with J. Kaczynski: it is said that the leader of “Law and Justice” is still living because of this defeat.

Observers emphasize D. Tusk’s political intuition – almost all his decisions about which elections and in which format to participate, which debates and with whom to discuss, even at what moment to return from Brussels to Polish politics, turned out to be correct.

Even now, experts are starting to timidly consider whether D. Tusk should run for the presidency of Poland in 2025 – that would be the peak of his political career. And perhaps the mission of the Citizens Coalition’s candidate for the country’s leaders would be better performed by the young and popular mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski.

At the other pole of assessments of D. Tusk as a politician are reviews of him as an individualist, focused only on his own image.

“There was also a lot of talk about D. Tusk’s laziness – that he preferred to gossip, sip wine and watch football instead of dealing with state affairs. He was tired of routine and long meetings. When in 1997-2000 D. Tusk was the deputy chairman of the Senate, it happened that he fell asleep during meetings,” Gazeta Wyborcza wrote.

But Polish commentators note that the years spent in Brussels have undoubtedly changed this policy, and D. Tuska will have to get to know him anew in his already tested position of Polish Prime Minister.

