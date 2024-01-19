Energetics lead for good and bad in a session with undefined feelings

#Energetics #lead #good #bad #session #undefined #feelings

The EDP group was the protagonist of the biggest increases this Friday, among those listed on the PSI. On the other hand, Galp recorded the biggest drop.

The Lisbon stock exchange ended this Friday’s session with a slight loss, in the order of 0.10%, reaching 6,316.22 points. Furthermore, the undefined feeling was the general trend among the main European markets.

Among the steepest rises, energy sources stand out, with EDP gaining 2.19% and reaching 4.29 euros per title, while EDP Renováveis ​​jumped 1.54%, up to 15, 82 euros. NOS shares followed, which rose 1.36% and ended trading at 3.29 euros.

The sharpest decline was also led by a listed company in the energy sector, in this case Galp, which contracted 2.20%, to 13.98 euros per share. Further back, the BCP bank skidded 1.52%, reaching 0.2856 euros.

Among European squares the feeling is negative, although with little expression. The most important French index recorded the biggest drop, at 0.40%. Spain followed, losing 0.20%, and Italy, losing 0.16%, while the aggregate Euro Stoxx 50 index fell 0.12%. The slightest loss was in the German index, in the order of 0.07%. The United Kingdom made very slight progress, at 0.02%.

The barrel of Brent is falling 0.15%, reaching 78.98 dollars, while crude oil is falling 0.27% in the markets and the barrel is being traded for 73.75 dollars.

“Most European stock markets ended lower, in contrast to the behavior seen on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 is once again approaching its all-time highs, reached in 2021, being around 0.2% of that level ”, according to analysis by Millenium Investment Banking’s equity markets department.

“This follows the revelation from the University of Michigan that North American consumers will be more confident and that the outlook now points to lower inflation levels in the next 12 months”, it is noted.

“Ahead of the valuations on the other side of the Atlantic, Texas Instruments, Paypal and QUALCOMM continue to be listed. On the old continent, the Technological sector even showed enthusiasm, but the declines in the Natural Resources, Industrial and Automotive sectors were among the constraints”, highlight the analysts.