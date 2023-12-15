ENERGY PROBLEM – GEM calls for hydroelectric projects to start

The development of the two hydroelectric projects of Volobe and Sahofika will provide solutions to certain energy-related projects, according to the GEM

Projects to establish hydroelectric power stations are slow to come to fruition. However, they are lasting solutions to the energy problems of the country’s businesses.

When will things finally be able to change? Yesterday, at the end of the afternoon, it was the Groupement des Entreprises de Madagascar (GEM) which stepped up to demand the start “as soon as possible” of the development for the Volobe and Sahofika hydroelectric projects. It is in an open letter that this professional and associative group took the liberty of raising certain questions regarding the “production and distribution of energy” as well as the construction of these hydroelectric developments.

Given their estimated production capacity, the latter could largely contribute to solving certain energy problems. Hydroelectric projects like Sahofika and Volobe seem to be taking their time to be realized, and this has been going on for several years. Construction and assembly work has barely started. This generates additional costs for the private sector which seems to be suffering from power cuts, which are plaguing a large part of the country.

“For many years, the private sector has suffered load shedding for economic and technical reasons from the National Water and Electricity Company (Jirama) impacting the competitiveness of the country and its production capacity,” mentions the missive.

In all, around thirty member companies from the private sector co-signed this letter, ensuring that, for the umpteenth time, they sounded the alarm in relation to a situation (in this case the failure in terms of energy and their impact on businesses) for which the solution could be within reach. The implementation of these two projects, and the operationalization of them, can indeed move the Big Island into higher gear. “These two developments will make it possible to increase the share of renewable hydroelectric energy to more than 90% at the national level,” we can read in the missive.

Beneficial

For the Sahofika hydroelectric power station project, a development which should be located on the Onive, 130 kilometers south-east of the capital, the plant, once established, could produce 1,650 GWH per year. It will also have an installed capacity of 200 MW on the Antananarivo Interconnected Network (RIA).

While the Volobe development will be able to ensure, according to estimates, a production of 750 GWH per year in the Toamasina Interconnected Network, if we rely on the projections of the companies responsible for these development projects. “These two projects, the studies of which have been completed and the financing assured, can only be beneficial for the state,” says the GEM. And for good reason. Fewer production costs for private sector companies due to public debt support for Jirama, due to the purchase of thermal energy resold at a loss.

Itamara Randriamamonjy