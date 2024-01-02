Engaged! This important piece is already training with Leones ahead of the playoffs

Since the beginning of the 2023-2024 Creole baseball season, the staff and players of the Leones del Caracas were responsible for making it clear that “nothing other than the two-time championship is a failure”, a motto that they continue to maintain and therefore follow strengthening with proven players.

This Sunday, December 31, the draft of reinforcements for the upcoming postseason was held and thanks to their advantage of picking second, they added Anthony Vizcaya to their franchise as their addition, a reliever who quickly makes his commitment to this organization evident.

The long-haired men posted a photo of the 30-year-old right-hander through their social networks, confirming that “Vizca” joined the capital’s training sessions for the Round Robin starting todaywhich will begin tomorrow, January 2, along with most of the team’s players.

The current Creole baseball champions did not hide their excitement at adding an arm like Anthony to their bullpen, who is the main candidate to be the “Closer of the Year” motivated by his low ERA of 1.11, coupled with nine saved duels, after place in the text of the photograph, “In the house”, giving a pleasant welcome to the former big league.

