Engineering students revolutionize forensic medicine by discovering that a person can have the same fingerprints

#Engineering #students #revolutionize #forensic #medicine #discovering #person #fingerprints

Wednesday, 01/10/2024 – 18:22

Engineers of the American universities of Columbia and Buffalo have created a new analysis of the fingerprint through artificial intelligence (IA) what throw down the long-held belief in forensic medicine that no two fingerprints are ever alike, not even on different fingers of the same person.

The discovery, which was published this Wednesday in the Science Advance magazinehas demonstrated with a 99.99% confidence that fingerprints from any two fingers of the same person are much more similar than previously thought.

Fingerprints are essential in crime labs to solve cases, and on billions of mobile phones around the world for digital authentication.

Now, the study led by Gabe Guoan engineering student at Columbia, together with other researchers from the same university and from Buffalo, has shown that it is possible to overcome this limitation by analyzing different characteristics of traces that until now were not taken into account.

The students found a US government public database with about 60,000 fingerprintssome from the same person and others from different people.

The engineers, They extracted representation vectors from the footprints and they observed some surprising results: fingerprints from different fingers of the same person are extremely similar.

They discovered that the key was in the ridges (the most prominent area of ​​the footprint), since its orientation near the center of the footprints explained much of this similarity and that the pattern was repeated in all pairs of fingers of the same person.