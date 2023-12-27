English darts player wins against German and then delivers bizarre interview: “I know we have won two world wars”

#English #darts #player #wins #German #delivers #bizarre #interview #won #world #wars

© Scott Williams

And the prize for strangest sports interview of the year goes to… Scott Williams! The Englishman defeated the German Martin Schindler in the third round of the Darts World Cup and that inspired him to a very bizarre reaction.

First the sporting part: Williams sent Schindler home 4-3 after an exciting match. The German nevertheless took a 2-3 lead, but saw Williams go over and over. But it wasn’t that comeback or the exciting final set that was talking about Ally Pally (and far beyond).

It was the interview Williams gave on the podium immediately after his victory that raised many eyebrows. “This was incredible. For the neutral fan, this must have been great. I had the audience with me like I’ve never experienced before,” it initially seems to become a normal reaction at Sky Sports. But then…

“I know that we have won two world wars and a World Cup (football, ed.). There were so many German fans here. I could just hear them. What a match!” We really have no idea what inspired Williams to start talking about the world wars and what exactly he meant. It wasn’t smart, but it was bizarre anyway.

Watch Williams’ remarkable response here.

