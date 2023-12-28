ENI is hiring ten highly sought-after positions: find out how to apply

#ENI #hiring #ten #highly #soughtafter #positions #find #apply

Applying is much simpler than you might think, what are you waiting for to do it? Everything you need to know to work at ENI.

Excellent ones are finally arriving news for those looking for a new position: one of the most serious companies on the international scene is looking for staff. Dozens of announcements follow one another, and for different job roles. Don’t delay any longer! If you are unemployed or unemployed or looking for a new job position, this could be the perfect solution for you too.

Some of the free positions for which we are looking for staff are truly highly sought after. Possibility to work in Italy but also abroad. We are in fact talking about a leading company in the world: that is, ENI (Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi) SpA Founded in 1953 by Enrico Mattei, it was only in 1992 that it became a joint-stock company. Today it is present in 62 countries and has more than 32 thousand employees. We’re talking about leading Italian industrial group by turnover also in 2018.

Active in the natural gas, petroleum, chemical and biochemical sectors, and electricity marketing. Working for this multinational company is the dream of many: the salaries are good and the working conditions are often considered attractive. There is also the possibility of making a career within this giant which has always been represented with the symbol of a dog with six legs: the animal’s lower limbs would represent 4 the wheels of a car and two the driver’s legs. Let’s see what professional profiles are sought after.

ENI, 10 unmissable job offers

Open in the Italy alone 106 job announcements to fill job positions in many local locations: Milan, Rome and Genoa are therefore just some of the locations where you can go to work. Opportunities on this occasion in the telecommunications technology sector, within the cultural ecosystem of safety, health and environmental protection and quality of life.

Among the many positions, the most sought-after ones are certainly those in the management sector of the financial sector: in fact, junior profiles with less experience are also sought after.

In particular, the 10 positions that ENI has opened and which seem to be the most sought after by young people today seem to be:

Junior Operational Risk Analyst,

Junior Cross Commodity,

Junior Treasury Forecast,

Junior Consolidated & Reporting Analyst,

Junior Passive transactional processes,

Junior Econometrics production models,

Junior climates strategy risk mitigation e disclosure,

junior factoring,

junior Analyst tesoreria-Front Office

management and operational controls specialist – protected categories.

For more information, simply consult the relevant notices that have been published in recent days on the ENI website. Follow the instructions above to apply and become part of this incredible economic giant.