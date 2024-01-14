Enilce del Rosario López, alias ‘La Gata’, died in a clinic in Barranquilla

#Enilce #del #Rosario #López #alias #Gata #died #clinic #Barranquilla

Enilce del Rosario López Romero, known as ‘La Gata’ or also called the “former businesswoman of chance,” died this Saturday night in a clinic in Barranquilla, where she had been hospitalized for several days because she was in a serious state of health. .

Family sources confirmed to the newspaper El Heraldo, from that city, about the woman’s death, which occurred around 11:00 pm this Saturday.

The medical reports submitted at the beginning of January, when López Romero was hospitalized at the Costa Clinic in Barranquilla, indicated that she had compromised vital organs and difficulty breathing.

López Romero’s health problems began to become known in 2018, when it was revealed that he suffered from several diseases associated with hypertension, heart disease and malnutrition, maintaining a weight of 34 kilos at that time. In January 2023, she was also emergency hospitalized.

‘La Gata’, a former gambling businesswoman, was also facing legal proceedings. Among her latest measures, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) summoned her to a hearing to clarify her relationship with paramilitary and parapolitical groups, as well as her participation in crimes related to the armed conflict.

The former businesswoman had a 37-year prison sentence for aggravated homicide and aggravated criminal conspiracy, as author and instigator. However, a judge granted her conditional release due to her health problems.

For his part, Jorge Luis Alfonso López, the son of ‘La Gata’, is serving a sentence for the murder of journalist Rafael Enrique Prins, on February 19, 2005 in Magangué, Bolívar.

“El Gatico” was found guilty of this crime in 2017 and was sentenced to 29 years in prison for homicide and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Although in February 2023 he obtained a parole ticket after the government designated him as a “peace facilitator” to try to build bridges with illegal armed groups and criminal gangs that intended to join total peace, a judge revoked the measure and He had to return to the prison.