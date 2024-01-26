Enjoy all the matches of the final phase of the Spanish U-16 and U-19 Championships

Los Spanish Under-16 and Under-19 Futsal National Team Championships they are already here. The matches corresponding to the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be played between the days January 26 and 28. The eight teams classified in each of the two categories will compete for the title in these three rounds of qualifying rounds.

Community of Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Aragon, Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community, Castilla y León, Catalonia and the Region of Murcia will be the regional teams that will fight to lift the champion trophies in both the under-16 and under-19 categories. All duels can be seen live through the official channels of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

In the following links you will obtain all the information regarding matches, schedules and direct matches for both categories:

