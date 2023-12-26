Enjoy an iPhone 14 at a lower cost thanks to this new discount

#Enjoy #iPhone #cost #discount

Available since September 2022, the iPhone 14 takes advantage of the release of the iPhone 15 to be sold less expensively through various promotions. Far from being outdated, the device offers an excellent overall experience within the Apple ecosystem. As with many devices, the iPhone 14 benefits from the reconditioning trend, and this is particularly the case in this good Rakuten plan. You can in fact treat yourself to an iPhone 14 Black 128 GB at the price of 699 euros instead of 869 euros. A 19% discount, combined with quality control from the online merchant. To avoid any unpleasant surprises, Rakuten offers two years of warranty on the device and the possibility of returning the product within 30 days if necessary, while taking care of shipping.

In addition to the price drop and a reduced ecological impact, taking advantage of the current offer allows you to access an excellent smartphone designed by Apple. The iPhone 14 benefits from a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 120 Hz screen displaying 2532×1170 pixels, but also the A15 Bionic chip and 6 GB of RAM. These three elements offer power and comfort to users, and this is why the smartphone has been rated 5 stars out of 5 at Rakuten. Through its battery, the iPhone 14 offers up to 20 hours of video playback time. Optimized autonomy thanks to the Neural Engine, an AI acceleration core which adapts consumption and performance according to your use. As for the camera, you will find two rear sensors and a 12-megapixel front camera. In terms of features, the iPhone 14 has automatic accident detection and doesn’t forget to keep FaceID, which allows you to unlock the screen and ensure the security of your ApplePay payments.

