Enreach Partner Event 2023 shows many new services for partners

The Enreach Partner Event in mid-November was already the third edition of this event. About 400 partner representatives were present at the head office in Almere. The strategic choice for the Coligo platform has made great innovations possible.

In her kick-off of the afternoon program in the auditorium, CEO Terry Aurik of Enreach Nederland reflected on the past months and highlighted a number of important market developments. CTO Koen van Geffen then gave a brief look back at the strategic choice made earlier this year for the Coligo platform and the positive developments this has brought so far.

Enreach MS Teams

The Enreach MS Teams app is new as part of a completely new suite of applications in Enreach Contact. This Enreach webshop has a modern and fresh look and is for partners with the Enreach SME proposition. Product Manager Bart Sotthewes reports that the app will go live in mid-Q1 of 2024. “It is the perfect solution for hybrid organizations in the SME+ and higher segments, but of course also governments and municipalities,” says Bart. “The app maximizes the accessibility of Teams users and customers no longer need Microsoft Phone Systems. Users can also change their sender number, manage queues and there is optimal fixed-mobile integration.”

New releases

Bart immediately translates this into the upcoming new releases that lay a new foundation for success for partners. New features include the Red Cactus CRM integration for an improved experience for end customers, integration for conversation history with customers and all call events in the end customer’s CRM. Or integrations with other packages for customization options.

Almere City FC

After a short break, general manager John Bes of Almere City FC will talk about the journey that the ‘real’ Almere professional club and also the youngest football club in the Eredivisie has taken. It is a unique approach that puts sponsors and supporters first. John draws great parallels with the growth and journey that Enreach has made.

Vision and plans

Immediately afterwards, CCO Remko van Ommeren of Enreach Nederland takes over and shares his vision and plans with the partners present on how Enreach will respond to the market needs of SMEs in the coming year. In his story, he and his colleague James Luce, Product Management Mobile, emphasize, among other things, FMC-first and the launch of the FMC First proposition and the offering of three flavors of Enreach MS Teams Calling.

Then of course it’s time to chat during drinks downstairs in the large hall of the building, where all the new releases presented were also shown live. And of course everything is accompanied by pleasant catering for the guests. The fact that the drinks lasted until well after 7 p.m. made it clear that the partners were very satisfied with the meeting.

