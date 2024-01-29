Entangled particles travel back in time

#Entangled #particles #travel #time

This theory of retrocausality offers a possible explanation for one of the most mysterious phenomena in physics: that entangled particles communicate with each other without delay, no matter how far apart they are.

Rolling the dice always results in seven



In 2022, physicists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for a particle experiment they had been conducting since the 1970s and which has been repeated in many variations by other physicists.

This experiment creates two photons, light particles, that are entangled.

These photons, A and B, are each sent in one direction and after some time physicists measure a property of them, such as their polarization: their orientation with respect to a certain direction.

That polarization can be horizontal or vertical, and the curious thing about entangled photons is that when we measure one to be vertically polarized, the other will immediately be horizontally polarized, and vice versa.