Entering Medicine with an extra test to EBAU: stoppage due to a change

Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona.

The experience of the first aptitude test to access Medicine is abandoned by the Administration. This test, carried out for the first time in the faculties of Catalan universities at new students in the 2022-2023 academic yearremains forgotten by the Government of the Generalitat of Catalonia, giving this initiative a ‘shelf’ for the moment.

Creating a personal aptitude test that selects students with a profile of more humanistic values as a modulating element of admission to degrees that lead to health professions was one of the lines of work identified in the Professional Dialogue Forumwithin the framework of taking measures to promote equity in access to university of Catalan students. However, this project is also paralyzed due to the relief of six of the eight deans and the aspects to improve from the pilot experience.

The test was idealized as a guide to know how to continue, after searching literature and maintaining international contacts that would allow us to gain a good understanding of the experiences carried out with similar tests. At the moment, the driving team has already evaluated the results of the experience carried out to progressively improve the project and, if considered appropriate, expand it to other grades. Thus, In the coming weeks they will be published the test results.

Unique, valid and discriminatory test

Some of the deans of the medical faculties of the public universities where this degree is offered, six in total in Catalonia, explain to Medical Writing What aspects of the personal aptitude test should be improved. Carrying out this test “is a possibility contemplated within the current regulations. In order to apply it It should be a unique, valid and sufficiently discriminatory test. Logistically, it is not at all easy to carry it out”, said the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona, Anthony Trilla.

Along these lines, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Girona, Jose Manuel Fernandezconsiders the test “an important element for evaluate the skills and aptitudes of students interested in Medicine.” Fernández, who took office in March 2023, has defended the test, but with a nuance: “This test can provide a more complete view of candidates beyond academic qualifications. However, it must be very cautious in the different weightings to be carried out.”

For her part, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Rovira i Virgili University, Fatima Sabenchhas pointed out that he thinks “interesting and necessary” everything that increases the quality and refinement in access to a degree such as Medicine, “where the patient is the center and a very important human dimension is needed.” However, tests must be “well validated and that fulfill the function of welcoming rather than discarding. Students with not so high records can be excellent professionals”, added Sabench, dean since September 2022. Along these lines, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Lleida, Anna Casanovashas highlighted “the enormous work” of all the deans and institutions such as the General Directorate of Universities.

“Before reconsidering its possible use, there are different aspects to take into account,” recalled Trilla, who stressed that the pilot experience carried out has shown several issues to improve. In that sense, Fernández has detailed that the possibility of resuming this project must be a “decision to be debated at the institutional level and the specific situation of each community must be taken into consideration, as well as the needs and expectations of health professionals in Catalonia.”

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Girona has stressed the importance of “maintaining an open and inclusive dialogue between interested parties to ensure that any change or implementation of the test is beneficial for the training of future medical professionals“. For his part, Casanovas has advocated for weigh the personal aptitude test with selectivity. “This system would allow students with very high grades who fail the test will not be excluded and also who students with lower gradesthey cannot enter, and perform an optimal testcould access the degree in Medicine and be extraordinary professionals,” he reflected.

Other actors involved in the project have regretted that it has not been continued. “Too bad, a lot of work for nothing. He gave us a lot of information and very useful. It is easy to improve it. In a couple of years we would have had it ready“, these sources have indicated to this newspaper. Looking to the future, they trust that the aptitude test to access Medicine will be taken out of the drawer, an initiative to which the Government has given free rein, because of the solution “to an active problem”.

