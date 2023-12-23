Entering the holidays with corona variant ‘JN.1’: what should I pay attention to?

#Entering #holidays #corona #variant #JN.1 #pay #attention

With the holidays just around the corner, corona is experiencing an unprecedented revival. At the same time, 90 percent say they are not worried at all. Justifiably? A renewed corona manual.

Maarten KeulemansDecember 22, 2023, 4:55 PM

1. Corona, what kind of disease is that these days?



Since the emergence of the omikron variant at the beginning of last year, most Dutch people have more or less stopped following it, but behind the scenes new variants are still coming and going.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the variant ‘JN.1’, which is also rapidly emerging in our country, a ‘variant of attention’. It has about thirty extra mutations, making it more contagious, better able to escape our now built-up immune system, or both, according to the first studies.

Over by author

Maarten Keulemans is a science editor at de Volkskrant, specializing in microlife, climate, archeology and genetic engineering. He was named journalist of the year for his corona reporting.

But don’t panic. All coronaviruses that are circulating – in the Netherlands there are currently no fewer than nine types except JN.1 – still belong to the omikron family of the virus. This causes less serious illness and produces slightly different symptoms than early variants. For example, the loss of smell and taste, previously one of the most striking symptoms, is only listed tenth in the list of most common complaints in the most recent survey. Shortness of breath is also much less common.

The top 5 most common symptoms now consist of sore throat, runny nose, stuffy nose, sneezing and dry cough, respectively. Headaches, muscle pain and fatigue are also common. Roughly half of people who contract the variant develop a fever.

And that infamous aftermath, post-covid syndrome? Fortunately, the risk of this with the current variants is a lot smaller than before. According to a recently published British study, the chance that people will still have complaints after two months is now even comparable to fatigue or other residual complaints after a bad flu.

2. What is the current status of the epidemic?



With more coronavirus than ever in the sewers and almost a thousand people in hospital, it is quite bad. In addition, the flu is on the rise, there is a persistent outbreak of the RS virus, and the pneumonia bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae is circulating. “It is the season of respiratory viruses, and we are in the middle of it now,” said a RIVM spokesperson.

Currently, about one in ten Dutch people have respiratory complaints, such as sniffling and coughing. This is evident from ongoing research in which 12 thousand people are being followed. In the last poll, at the beginning of this month, 3.1 percent of them tested positive for corona.

At the same time, almost everyone has now been vaccinated or protected after an infection, as can be seen from the figures. Despite the staggering amount of virus in the sewers, there are about as many corona patients in hospital as this time last year. This often concerns patients who come for something else and in whom the corona is discovered by chance, says a spokesperson for the Rivas Zorggroep in Gorinchem.

The seasonal booster also depresses the figures. This protects about 70 percent against hospitalization this year, on top of the protection people already have, the RIVM calculated last week. Nevertheless, barely half of the over-60s received the booster. Main reason, according to a recent poll by the RIVM Behavioral Unit: ‘I feel sufficiently protected.’

3. What about old people during the holidays?



Yet corona seems far away. According to the latest RIVM poll, 90 percent are not worried about corona. Remarkably, this is not much less for people with vulnerable health. Anyone who feels a little ill usually just goes out or to work. Main reason: ‘I didn’t feel sick enough to stay home.’

Nevertheless, doctors warn: be careful with vulnerable people, such as the elderly or frail patients. “Stay at home if you are sick, and try to work from home if you have cold complaints,” says a spokesperson for the RIVM. Ventilation, washing hands and keeping distance are also on the list of advice.

Corona may be milder, but it is also extra treacherous, says virologist Richard Molenkamp (Erasmus MC). ‘The new variants replicate quickly. You may have fewer complaints, but you will still produce a lot of virus. Keep that in mind if you have a bit of a cold.’

Because it is good to know: you are at your most contagious just before or at the onset of complaints – starting sore throat, sneezing more often. After that, people remain contagious for about four or five days. Anyone who has come into contact with a corona patient will become ill on average after about three days. If you don’t notice anything after five days, you probably haven’t contracted the virus.

4. Testing: is that still possible?



So why not take a self-test when visiting grandpa and grandma? Good plan. The tests probably also work with the new variants, Molenkamp thinks. ‘The virus changes, but the test measures a protein that remains fairly stable.’

Tests that are expired according to the packaging will probably still work. ‘Although I would advise: if you are going to test anyway, just buy a new one. Then you know for sure that you are in the right place,” says Molenkamp.

But be careful. The rapid test is still good at detecting the virus, but not very reliable at not detecting it. ‘A positive result should be regarded as positive. But a negative result does not mean that you do not have the virus,” says Molenkamp. For example, the swab may have missed the virus. ‘It is wise to test again later, especially if you have cold complaints.’

Testing with a reliable PCR test is only possible by appointment at specialized companies: the corona test streets have long been closed down.

Also read