Entering the list of the poorest countries in the world, these are the twists and turns in Zimbabwe’s economy that will make you shake your head!

#Entering #list #poorest #countries #world #twists #turns #Zimbabwes #economy #shake

Global Finance Magazine officially released the list of the poorest countries in the world with tagline ‘Poorest Countries in the World 2023‘ in December 2023. In the report, it is stated Zimbabwe occupies the 17th position as the poorest country in the world with GDP-PPP per capita of 2,627 USD.

A country’s entry into the ranks of the poorest countries in the world is certainly not far from local economic conditions. The economic crisis that hit Zimbabwe in the 2000s caused unemployment there to rise significantly.

It is known that one of Zimbabwe’s economic crises is based on rising inflation.

(laugh/laugh)