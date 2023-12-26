Entertainment business manager, “I inhaled it through my nose.” Lee Seon-gyun, “I thought it was a sleeping pill.”

#Entertainment #business #manager #inhaled #nose #Lee #Seongyun #thought #sleeping #pill

It was reported that actor Lee Sun-gyun (48), who is suspected of drug use, requested the police through his lawyer on the 26th to “perform a lie detector test.”

Mr. Lee’s side responded to the previous police investigation in which Mr. Kim (female, 29), the manager of an entertainment establishment, stated, “I saw Mr. Lee inhale ketamine through his nose using a straw.” It is true that he inhaled it through his nose, but “I thought it was a sleeping pill” and “I thought it was a drug.” He reportedly claimed, “I did it without knowing.” To support this, it is interpreted that a lie detector test was requested that day. The purpose is to confirm who is right.

Actor Lee Sun-kyun is returning home after completing his third investigation by the police around 5 a.m. on the 24th./Newsis

It is reported that Mr. Lee also admitted to meeting with Mr. Kim and that he received and inhaled drugs from Mr. Kim, but has consistently denied the charge of drug use. In response to this, the police plan to review Mr. Lee’s request and decide whether to conduct a lie detector test.

This police investigation has expanded significantly as it has been reported that several famous celebrities were involved, but no significant results have been achieved so far. If the indictment of Mr. Lee becomes uncertain, it will become difficult for the police to avoid responsibility for a poor investigation.

◇Lee Seon-gyun blackmail woman in her 20s, failed to appear for warrant review

The suspicion of Mr. Seon-gyun Lee’s drug use became virtually known when he sued Mr. Kim, the manager of a membership entertainment establishment, and Mr. A, whose identity is unknown, on charges of blackmail. The two women extorted 350 million won from Mr. Lee by threatening to expose his drug use, which became proof that Mr. Lee used drugs for any reason. Of course, he claims, “I didn’t know it was a drug.”

Ms. A, a woman in her 20s who is suspected of blackmail along with Mr. Kim, did not appear at the substantive examination of the arrest warrant scheduled for 2:30 pm on the 26th at the Incheon District Court. When Ms. A failed to appear, the court ordered her to be brought to the court by the prosecution by the 29th. Mr. Kim, who was previously arrested, is said to have made a statement to the police, pointing out a specific date and location, saying, “I saw Lee Sun-gyun taking drugs.”

However, it has been reported that the police are unable to find any specific evidence of drug use other than Mr. Kim’s statement and the fact that Mr. Lee was extorted of money under the pretext of drugs. The drug reaction tests on Mr. Lee’s hair and body hair all came back negative.

◇Is there any evidence of Lee’s charges other than the statement of the entertainment bar manager?

The investigation into this drug case involving famous celebrities including Lee Sun-kyun began in mid-September. The police, who said, “We began the investigation because we had intelligence that drugs were being distributed in a membership-based entertainment establishment in Gangnam, Seoul,” have been unable to produce any significant results even after conducting the investigation for over three months.

At the intelligence stage, there were only 10 people subject to investigation, but the police booked only 7 people and the remaining 3 are under internal investigation. Three people, including Mr. Kim, the manager of the entertainment establishment, composer Da-eun Jeong, and an employee of the business, have been sent to indictment, and three people, including Mr. Lee and Mr. B, a doctor who was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs, are being investigated. G-Dragon (real name Kwon Ji-yong, 35) of the K-pop group Big Bang was summoned and investigated once, but was eventually found not guilty.

It is currently unclear whether Lee Sun-kyun, who attracted the most attention, will be indicted. This is because there is no specific evidence other than Mr. Kim’s statement. Mr. Lee’s claim that “I did not know that what Mr. Kim gave me was drugs” does not serve as evidence that he actually used drugs. An official in the legal community said, “The claim that he did not know it was a drug does not mean that he did not know whether what Mr. Kim gave him at the time was a drug or not,” and added, “Just because Mr. Lee was robbed of money through threats, it cannot be evidence that he used drugs.” said.

Singer G-Dragon appears at the police station on suspicion of drug use last November and answers questions from reporters. However, the police recently decided not to forward G-Dragon on drug charges as ‘no charges’. /News 1◇Decision of not guilty, G-Dragon “I will fight against drugs”

Last October, the police criminally booked Lee Sun-kyun, G-Dragon, and others on charges of drug use. Mr. Kwon was publicly summoned to the police for investigation on November 6th. During this process, he underwent a simple drug reagent test and a detailed examination of his body hair, hands, and toenails by the National Forensic Research Institute. The results were all negative.

Nevertheless, in order to substantiate the charges against Mr. Kwon, the police investigated six people around him, including people from entertainment establishments, as references. But I couldn’t find anything. In the end, the decision was made not to send the case as ‘no charges’.

In response to this, on the 21st, Kwon announced through his agency Galaxy Corporation, “I will establish a foundation to eradicate drugs and treat addicted youth and donate 300 million won alone.” He said, “Watching the news, I learned that the average number of drug offenders per year is 20,000, that the number of juvenile drug offenders has increased alarmingly, and that the heartbreaking fact is that less than 500 of them can be treated through treatment institutions.” He said, “We will actively work to eradicate and eradicate drugs for the sake of the youth who are exposed without protection and for those who go down the scary and wrong path.”

Meanwhile, regarding the controversy over the poor investigation on the 26th, Police Commissioner Yoon Hee-geun said, “It is difficult to agree with the view that an unreasonable investigation was conducted just because the non-transfer was concluded.” He added, “Based on specific information, necessary investigations such as investigation of related persons and analysis by the National Institute of Forensic Science will be conducted in accordance with legal procedures.” “I did it,” he said.