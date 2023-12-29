Entrepreneur receives tax bill for 11 million euros. «To be paid within 5 days»

#Entrepreneur #receives #tax #bill #million #euros #paid #days

He received an 11 million euro tax bill from the Revenue Agency. All to be paid within 5 days. A bad Christmas present for a 55 year old entrepreneur from Imperia.

The debts had been accumulated by a construction company in which he held a share. But the man, today, is unemployed, and in any case he is absolutely unable to meet the debt. And above all he wouldn’t have such a huge sum to pay in such a short time in any case.

For this reason, he turned to a lawyer Enrico Panero, originally from Savigliano, in the Cuneo area, who immediately activated the procedure to be able to take advantage of the so-called “Anti-suicide law”, law number 3 of 27 January 2012 on over-indebtedness, also known as suicide saving law or anti-suicide law, approved by Parliament precisely to remedy the liquidity crisis of a natural person and small businesses that have contracted debts and to which common insolvency procedures cannot be applied.

«We will appeal to the right to access the debt cancellation procedure through the so-called debt discharge – explains the lawyer Panero -. In this way my client will be able to request debt cancellation if they are in crisis or in a state of insolvency. After evaluating the correctness of the sums requested, with the use of the crisis resolution body we trust it will be able to report on the causes of the indebtedness and the reasons for its inability to fulfill the payment request. Moreover – continues the lawyer – the post-Covid and the economic crisis have put many families and businesses into crisis which, consequently, have dramatically increased their debts with the Revenue Agency. The tax bill scrapping mechanism did not solve the debt problem and many taxpayers found themselves in a serious situation of over-indebtedness. My client, who received a postal payment worth almost 12 million euros and was unable to pay, will be granted the right to cancel debts that he is unable and will not be able to pay with the debt relief law.”