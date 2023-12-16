Entrepreneur secretly pays for meals in entire ICE on-board restaurant

#Entrepreneur #secretly #pays #meals #entire #ICE #onboard #restaurant

By: Armin T. Linder

A spontaneous action is making waves: A celebrity spontaneously secretly paid for everyone’s food on the ICE and then ran away. He reports details to our editorial team.

Nuremberg/Vienna – When people who can afford it do something good for others, there can be great joy. A world star once paid other customers for their supermarket purchases incognito. A DHL courier recently reported how he and his colleagues received presents before Christmas. Some ICE passengers had a surprising experience on December 15th: a donor secretly paid for their meal and then ran away.

ICE from Nuremberg to Vienna: Ali Mahlodji secretly pays the bill for the entire on-board bistro

The benefactor is Ali Mahlodji (42), who is, among other things, an entrepreneur, EU youth ambassador, speaker, consultant and author. A man who, according to his own information on his homepage, once lived in a refugee home and worked his way up from being a school dropout. A celebrity of the entrepreneurial scene. He made his ICE action public on several social media platforms.

“Sometimes I pay food bills from people at neighboring tables and then leave the restaurant before they find out from the waiter,” he says. “I’ve just invited everyone in the on-board restaurant on the ICE train from Nuremberg to Vienna without them knowing and I’m really looking forward to seeing their faces, even if I won’t see them because I’m about to leave the carriage.”

Mahlodji continues: “Since I never notice people’s reactions myself, I usually experience happiness through the reaction of the waiter, whom I have to let in on my plans. Always the same question ‘Why are they doing this?’ and always the same answer ‘just like that, why not?’. And then I very often experience the reaction that the restaurant staff invites me for a little something. The nice thing is that the waiter and I were both as happy as little children because we had cooked up something secret for others and just imagining it on people’s faces made us incredibly happy. And during the payment process, which has to be secret, we both felt like secret agents. Is it childish? Yes, of course! Is it fun? And how.”

Thousands of likes: Ali Mahlodji’s ICE campaign is celebrated on Instagram and X

He gives people two more thoughts, which you can read in the posting embedded above. Of course there is no official confirmation of his action, but no one doubts it, and a receipt proves the price: the whole thing cost him 61.50 euros. That’s a lot of money for many people, but Mahlodji can probably afford it. Many people celebrate it: there were more than 5,000 likes on X in the first 20 hours, and almost 1,700 on Instagram. “Only a wonderful person can come up with such a wonderful idea!” or “Inspirational,” they say. “Great idea – I’ll follow your example” and “Oh I love that idea of ​​yours, how cooool!” I would be really happy if that happened to me!” too. One user writes: “This is the stuff I live for. Thanks for the reminder that you can do something like that at any time!” There is only very isolated criticism and the accusation that Mahlodji is making a name for himself with this.

In 2020, Ali Mahlodji supported the then Austrian Minister of Health, Rudolf Anschober, in presenting the “Stop Corona” app. © Michael Indra/Imago

Mahlodji describes details opposite IPPEN.MEDIA, The train from Nuremberg was quite full, so he sat in the dining car. “The waiter told us that there were things to eat, but relatively little because the train had come from somewhere else and they couldn’t fill the kitchen.” He expected people to get upset about it straight away. “But they did the opposite, they were pretty funny, had a bit of fun and decided among themselves in the bistro who would get which sandwich.” At first he observed it and enjoyed the positive atmosphere. “Nobody blames it on the evil Deutsche Bahn or the poor waiter.” He spontaneously decided to pay and did it discreetly with the waiter. “He shouldn’t tell people it was me.”

“I thought I would tell people the story, maybe it will inspire someone at Christmas time”

If it should remain secret, why make it public? According to Mahlodji, people in his circle of friends have already felt inspired by similar actions. “I thought I’d tell people the story, maybe it’ll inspire someone to do something for each other at Christmas time. The reactions surprised me: how many people thought that was cool.” He believes “that we can only make the world better if we support each other in small ways and brighten each other’s day a little.”

Ali Mahlodji is, among other things, an entrepreneur and speaker. © K.Piles/Imago

After paying, he got up and left the carriage. “Just the idea that people are surprised in their everyday lives and realize, ‘Hey, there’s a stranger who’s thinking about me,’ I think that can put a big smile on people’s faces every now and then. I wanted to do that. I don’t really think about something like that, I’ve been doing it for many years, now I wrote about it publicly on social media because it’s Christmas time and I notice that people only talk about bad things. But there is so much warmth in this world.” A DHL courier once warmed people’s minds with an important note on a notification note. (lin)