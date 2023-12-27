ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN TOLIARA – Sea urchins used as decorations

Presentation of objects obtained from sea urchins during the “TsenaLirary”, second edition, in Toliara

The “Menatsook” company is one of the fifty startups initiated by the “Miary” program, which supports and finances agribusiness and tourism projects. She exploits sea urchins.

There is not a single piece of sea urchin thrown away. This is the idea of ​​Sarobidy Rakotonjato, an M2 student in marine biotechnology at the Institute of Fisheries and Marine Sciences (IHSM) in Toliara. She participated in the “Miary” program of the Integrated Growth Pole (PIC) project, which supports agribusiness projects and projects linked to the development of tourism for young entrepreneurs. The young entrepreneur followed training for almost two years on entrepreneurship, launching and project management.

“I chose to transform the sea urchins into decorative objects. The idea is to exploit this marine animal to its bones and not throw anything away. Sea urchins abound in the seas of the Atsimo-Andrefana region and in addition to consumption, we can use them in other ways,” explains the young entrepreneur. His company “Menatsook” sources sea urchins from fishermen, removes the spikes to make earrings and the shells as decorative pebbles. “In the very near future, we plan to exploit sea urchin oil, hence the name of our company “Menatsook”, or the valorization of sea urchin gonads as well as the transformation of its oil into animal oil for multiple uses,” adds Sarobidy Rakotonjato.

Second edition

Its products were presented during the TsenaMiary or the exhibition-sale market for young entrepreneurs, accompanied by the PIC program at the Étoile de Mer restaurant in Toliara, last weekend.

Pebbles, Christmas decoration balls, light decorations were exhibited and explained to the public during the two days of the “TsenaMiary” exhibition market. “In this second edition, the fifty young entrepreneurs are followed and supported until they succeed. Success in entrepreneurship is about making your business known, making yourself known, targeting a clientele and selling your products,” explains Real Brillant Andrianirina, director and trainer at the South-West Region Business Center (CARSO). The latter provided training for young entrepreneurs with a few partners.

The “TsenaMiary”, second edition, thus served as a communication platform for startups. They launched into the transformation of sweet potatoes into chips with very professional packaging, the transformation of Moringa into essential oil or powder, the transformation of banana leaves into decorative objects, the creation of soaps, the transformation of rushes. sea ​​in objects of domestic and decorative use, the exploitation of sisal. A photography agency, booklet designs on social protection and social work were also initiated by the young entrepreneurs. The Economic Development Board of Madagascar (EDBM), territorial branch of Toliara, reported that from January to mid-December, seventy-three new companies were created in Toliara.

MiotiSoa Mare