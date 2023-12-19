‘Envelope of money’ Song Young-gil arrested… Shameful former leader of the first party[사설]

#Envelope #money #Song #Younggil #arrested.. #Shameful #leader #party사설

Song Young-gil, former leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, was arrested on the 18th on the so-called ‘suspicion of money envelopes at the national convention’. Former leader Song is accused of being involved in delivering 66.5 million won in illegal political funds to lawmakers and regional headquarters heads ahead of the party leadership primary in May 2021. He was also charged with receiving illegal political funds worth 763 million won through an out-of-town sponsorship organization.

Former CEO Song’s arrest comes eight months after the investigation began in April. Meanwhile, people who were active in former Representative Song’s camp, including Rep. Yoon Kwan-seok, were arrested and indicted one after another. Former CEO Song held out his flippers, saying, “I was not aware of the money envelope issue.” He also said, “The national convention is an intra-party feast with guaranteed autonomy,” and claimed, “It is a political planning investigation.” The intention was to mobilize the prosecution to suppress the exchange of money at national conventions, even though it was a common practice.

The court’s judgment was different. Rather, in addition to concerns about destruction of evidence, he said, “The matter is serious, as it has been proven that he received a large amount of illegal political funds and was partially involved in receiving bribes related to the primary.” Because political parties have a strong public function, bribing voters by providing money or valuables in elections to elect representatives and party officials is strictly prohibited by law. There is bound to be criticism that the representative politician of the ‘586 generation’, who served as a five-term lawmaker and mayor of Incheon, made unreasonable excuses without breaking away from old ways.

At the time of the national convention, the Democratic Party was the ruling party with the majority of seats in the National Assembly and responsible for running state affairs along with the government, and the party leader was able to directly influence legislation and policy establishment. It would be disastrous if envelopes of money were exchanged in an election to elect such an important position. This is something that not only former Representative Song but also the Democratic Party should reflect on. It is irresponsible to say that former Representative Song has already left the party and that “there is no official position.”

The urgent task now is to investigate lawmakers who are suspected of receiving bribes. Prosecutors have detected circumstances in which at least 20 lawmakers received money envelopes, and are in full swing with the investigation, including conducting search and seizure of three people. There are also suspicions that some of them asked Rep. Yoon for an envelope of money. Regardless of the amount of money, the person who received it must also be held accountable to eradicate wrong practices.