ENVIRONMENT – Massive reforestation is progressing

More than twenty-eight million trees will have been planted in 2023

Little by little, large-scale reforestation is gaining ground. The results of the last campaign speak for themselves.

General mobilization. Regreening Madagascar, one of the country’s long-term large-scale reforestation initiatives, has borne fruit. After a vast reforestation campaign during which citizens and civil servants, as well as political figures and even environmental activists, mobilized, the objective initially set by the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development has been exceeded. According to this ministerial department, in fact, this reforestation campaign particularly stands out from the others with these encouraging results, because it is a performance of 104% compared to initial forecasts.

Thus, 78,000 hectares of surface area were reforested, instead of the 75,000 hectares estimated at the start of the year. For a surprise, it is very pleasant to hear, especially for the population who participated en masse in this campaign, being already aware of the challenges of reforestation in the country. Launched a month ago, this campaign mobilized all social and environmental stakeholders in the country. This was immediately noticed on the final picture, with the success of this campaign, not failing to revive a glimmer of hope for the reforestation of the Big Island.

Sustainable management

Although this “performance” is considered a pleasant surprise, it is not accidental. It is a question of sustainable and efficient management of these young plants, scattered in twenty-three giant nurseries in each region of the island. Vina Marie Orléa, Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development, during her speech on the occasion of the closure of the reforestation campaign prior to the rainy season, affirms that “this is a performance resulting from the unwavering commitment of our nation towards the preservation of our natural heritage, we have succeeded thanks to the commitment of all.”

“Madagasikara rakotr’ala”, literally “greening Madagascar”, is a long-term project and a fight against deforestation, often the cause of climate change in certain regions of the island. As a whole, the project aims to preserve the biodiversity that the Malagasy forests abound, but also in the diversification of natural wood resources, which are used by a large number of households. The twenty-three giant nurseries, one per region, symbolize “a major step forward in the regeneration of the ecosystem”, as the MEDD copiously underlines in a press release. Indeed, they help to expand, but also to diversify the stocks of plants, which can be used in multiple ways, ranging from wood dedicated to energy consumption to fruit trees.

“The social impact is significant, it creates jobs that benefit women and young people, demonstrating our commitment to inclusion,” it is noted.

It is time to celebrate this small victory, but now is not the time to sit back because the challenge is immense. Despite this incredible pace, reforestation is far from being able to keep up with the speed of deforestation. Every year, over an area of ​​90,000 hectares, millions of trees go up in smoke. Monitoring young plants also aims to strengthen the ecological fight, but also to continue the reforestation policy that the State holds close to its heart, in carrying out reforestation.

Itamara Randriamamonjy