Environmental organization goes to court to stop renovation of Binnenhof

vandaag, 15:13

Environmental organization Mobilization for the Environment (MOB) is going to court over nitrogen emissions during the renovation of the Binnenhof in The Hague. The construction project, which will take years to complete, does not have a permit for those emissions and, according to MOB, the province of South Holland is wrongly condoning this.

The organization confirms an article in the Volkskrant that the case was taken to court at the beginning of this week. MOB had already threatened to take that step if the province did not enforce it. The environmental organization wants the renovation to be halted.

Construction started later

The renovation of the Binnenhof started in 2021. That was already a year later than planned, because the project did not meet the nitrogen requirements. Due to a so-called construction exemption, the State initially did not have to take nitrogen emissions into account. In 2022, the Council of State put an end to such exemptions because they would conflict with European nature conservation rules.

In the eyes of MOB, the work is therefore illegal. The environmental organization asked the province to intervene, but it ignored that call. An appeal against that decision was rejected last October. At the same time, the draft decision for a new permit was announced.

A ruling could take years

Depending on the procedure the organization chooses, it will take a number of months to a year before a decision is made. If the organization is proven right, this does not mean that the renovation will be stopped immediately.

The renovation of the Binnenhof will not be partially completed until the end of 2028 at the earliest. That is planned two years later. The initial intention was that the Senate and House of Representatives would be able to return to the Binnenhof at the end of 2026.