Environmentalists throw soup against glass in front of Mona Lisa in Louvre | Abroad

Jan 28, 2024 at 10:51 AM Update: 13 minutes ago

Environmental activists presented soup to the Louvre on Sunday Mona Lisa thrown. The world-famous painting in the Paris museum is protected by a layer of glass and has therefore not been damaged.

Of Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci is one of the most famous paintings in the world. Visitors are kept at a distance with a wooden balustrade.

In a video circulating on social media, two activists can be seen throwing soup from the balustrade. They then climb under the fence to get next to the Mona Lisa to shout protest slogans.

The women demonstrate for “healthy and sustainable eating”. At the time of the action, several visitors were in the room where the Mona Lisa hangs. The area was immediately evacuated and cleaned.

Not the first time Mona Lisa has been targeted

It’s not the first time someone has tried the Mona Lisa to damage. In May 2022, a visitor dressed as an old woman threw a cake at the canvas. And in August 2009, a tourist threw a cup of tea at the panel, shattering the display case.

When the work was on display in Tokyo in 1974, a woman used a red spray to deface the painting. But the artwork was not damaged.

In 1956 there were even two incidents. A man threw acid at the Mona Lisa, which damaged the lower part. And at the end of that year, a Bolivian painter threw a stone at the canvas. He caused minor damage.

