Envy, a feeling that can lead to tragedy

Events.- The RAE dictionary defines envy as the “feeling of sadness or anger experienced by a person who does not have or would like to have something that another person has for themselves.”

This feeling can lead to tragedy, leading envious people to hurt or take someone’s life, simply for not getting what the envied person has.

Recently, at the National Experimental University of the National Armed Forces (Unefa) in Maracay, Aragua state, a systems engineering student was murdered by two classmates simply out of jealousy or envy. Like this case, others have occurred over time.

The psychologist Sergio Villani, indicated that this feeling has existed since the beginning of life, recalled that among the first historical substrates of envy we have the following: according to the book of Genesis, the children of Adam offered offerings to God, being Abel’s was pleasing to the Lord and Cain’s was not. Jealous of his brother, Cain killed Abel. Also out of envy, Joseph, being Jacob’s favorite son, was sold as a slave to the Egyptians by his brothers.

Villani highlighted that envy appears through social comparison, which is why psychologists recommend not comparing children. Envy involves feelings of inferiority and injustice. However, in recent years, several authors consider a double facet of envy. The basis for this is that emotions have a pragmatic function through preparation and motivation for actions.

For the psychologist, the two types of envy are characterized by having different experiential contents and triggering different behaviors. The experience of benign envy can motivate us to make improvements about ourselves (in the desired attribute) to reach the superior position in which the envied person was, while in the experience of malignant envy, discomfort is generated by the success of the other.

“So, if someone has achieved achievements and we have not yet, instead of envying them (being upset about their success) we can see them as an inspiration. In part, that is the purpose of positive psychology, it is about observing the behaviors whose consequences were pleasant, adjusted and constructive and adapting them to our process (vicarious reinforcement),” said the specialist.

Pathological envy can reach extreme situations, such as in personality disorders, especially in narcissistic personality. A narcissistic person cannot tolerate seeing the success of others.

The manual used by psychologists and psychiatrists as criteria for diagnosing mental disorders mentions that Narcissistic Personality Disorder is characterized by a dominant pattern of grandeur (in fantasy or behavior), need for admiration and lack of empathy, which It begins in early adulthood in different contexts. He has feelings of greatness and arrogance. You believe that you are “special” and unique and that only other special or high-status people (or institutions) can understand you or relate to you. He has an excessive need for admiration. Exploits interpersonal relationships (that is, takes advantage of others for his own purposes). Lacks empathy. He often envies others or believes that they are envious of him, Sergio Villani said.