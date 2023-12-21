Enzo Pérez leaves River and will play for Inter Miami to be Lionel Messi’s teammate again

#Enzo #Pérez #leaves #River #play #Inter #Miami #Lionel #Messis #teammate

“Against Rosario Central I play my last game in River”

Those words came out of the mouth of Enzo Perez. The Mendoza leaves River. This was communicated to his teammates, the coaching staff and the club’s leaders. This Friday, in Santiago del Estero, where upon arrival, the captain came out to sign autographs and take photos with the fans waiting for the team at the Deluxe hotel, will put an end to perhaps the best stage of his football career.

Against Rosario Central, in the final of the Champions Trophy, Pérez will play his last game with the red band. AND A future awaits him alongside Lionel Messi since he would go to Inter Miami.

In this way, the Millonario captain puts an end to his successful cycle in the club of his loves, where he arrived in 2017 and where he won nine titles, including the Copa Libertadores in 2018. Tonight he will go for his tenth achievement.

After several months of chewing on his decision, the communication finally came from his mouth of something that was already intuited. It is that since the middle of the year, when he put the brakes on the renewal of his contract, which expires on the 31st of this month, he began to analyze the possibility of putting an end to his time at the Núñez club, in which he played 240 games and scored six goals. He even put on gloves to go to the goal

At 37 years old, some physical problems began to influence his performance. And the tension with Martín Demichelis added. At the same time, the man from Mendoza seeks peace of mind for himself and his family and to lower the level of demand and wear and tear. From River he takes, in addition to the titles, the love of the fans.

He was already giving indications. One of them, for example, was when he made his family enter the playing field in the last game at the Monumental, against Huracán, on November 3. He took photos with his children, received an ovation from all the fans as happened in every match in Núñez and after the defeat against Globo, some of those teammates, including Pity Martínez, dedicated a post to him that sounded like a farewell. .

“I fulfilled all my dreams with this t-shirt,” Pérez had stated while taking the Olympic lap with his daughter at the Monumental on July 15 after the 3-1 victory over Estudiantes de La Plata.

Leo Messi and Enzo Pérez, on the day of the Argentine National Team’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Photo: AFP

Pérez now welcomes the chance to go to the United States to play for Inter Miami. His representative is working on that offer and It is very possible that Enzo will play with Lionel Messi again, with whom he already shared the 2014 and 2018 World Cups with the National Team and other qualifying and friendly matches. Plus, they have a good relationship.