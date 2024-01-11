EO makes drama series about Enschede fireworks disaster with Disaster Flight director Movies & Series

By our entertainment editors

Jan 11, 2024 at 3:39 PM

The EO is going to make a drama series about the fireworks disaster in Enschede. The direction of the series, titled Fireworks, is owned by Lourens Blok. He also made the TV series Disaster flight about the Bijlmer air disaster.

The series was first going to be made for the Viaplay streaming service, but that fell through. With the support of the Netherlands Film Fund, the series can still be made for the public broadcaster, a spokesperson for the EO confirms after reporting from RTV East.

It is not yet clear who will star in the series. Filming for the series will begin in May. The series should be broadcast on TV around May 13, 2025. Then it will be exactly 25 years ago that the fireworks disaster took place.

On May 13, 2000, a fire broke out at the fireworks company SE Fireworks, causing a series of explosions. This resulted in 23 deaths and around 950 injuries. Two hundred homes were destroyed.

