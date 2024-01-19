EP calls for permanent cease-fire in Gaza, but by imposing demands on Hamas

#calls #permanent #ceasefire #Gaza #imposing #demands #Hamas

Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip began after the militants’ bloody attack on the Jewish state on October 7, which Israel says killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians.

The militants also took about 250 people hostage that day, of whom Israeli officials said 132 remained in the Gaza Strip and at least 27 were believed to have been killed.

Israel has launched an unrelenting military campaign following an unprecedented attack by Hamas that has killed at least 24,620 people, mostly women and children, in the Palestinian territory, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

The resolution adopted by the EP called for “a permanent ceasefire and renewed efforts to reach a political solution on the condition that all hostages be released immediately and unconditionally and that the terrorist organization Hamas be dismantled”.

312 legislators voted for this non-binding EP resolution, 131 were against and 72 abstained.

The member states of the European Union have not yet found a common position on the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip. Some countries, including Germany, strongly support Israel, while others tend to support the Palestinians.

This lack of a common position became evident in the EP as well. The centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) opposed the initial call for an unconditional ceasefire, saying it limited Israel’s right to self-defense.

“The call for a permanent cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, as proposed in the resolution, undermines Israel’s right to self-defense and further endangers the lives of the hostages,” the EPP said.

