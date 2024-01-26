Epic Games confirms: Fortnite is returning to iOS via the Epic Games Store…in Europe

#Epic #Games #confirms #Fortnite #returning #iOS #Epic #Games #Store…in #Europe

The first reactions are starting to emerge after Apple announced that it will allow the launch of alternative app “stores” on iOS and its other platforms. Epic Games, the company with which Apple has been in litigation for about four years already, announced the first alternative store that will be launched this year on the iPhone: Epic Games Store. With it, Fortnite, one of the most popular games in the world, which was removed by Apple from the App Store, returns to the iPhone, but exclusively in Europe.

Epic Games wants to launch its own store on iOS, through which it will distribute Fortnite

In 2020, Epic Games chose to implement its own payment system for the purchase of in-game digital content, and this decision resulted in the removal of the game and the entire developer account from the App Store. Apple was covered in this situation, as the contract signed by Epic prohibited the company from using such methods on the App Store. After a trial and even an appeal, neither company came out exactly “victorious,” but Apple must now allow other companies to implement their own payment systems. Of course, Apple will charge those transactions as well, as US law allows it.

In Europe, however, the DMA (Digital Markets Act), the new law that comes into force in March, forces Apple to open its platforms almost completely. This will open the way for alternative stores, such as the Epic Games Store, where Epic Games will list Fortnite again, most likely with a proprietary payment system that cannot be charged by Apple.

At the moment, Epic can only announce the return of Fortnite and the debut of the Epic Games Store on iOS, but has no set schedule for the release. The process of developing a new store could take quite a long time, especially because Apple has made the process a painstaking one that must go through its internal checks through the “notarization” process, i.e. app verification, just like on the App Store.

The company’s CEO is unhappy with Apple’s approach to DMA compliance

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, however, showed his disapproval on his personal account on the X network, where he described what Apple is doing as “malicious compliance”. He says that certain changes announced by Apple are not consistent with what is written in the text of the DMA and that they will most likely not be accepted by the EU authorities. It also talks about how Apple has the power under the new rules it has created to ban Epic Games, Valve, Microsoft or any other market rival from launching an app store on iOS for “security” reasons.