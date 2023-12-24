Epic Games is offering another free game. A hit production just in time for the holidays

The Epic Games Christmas Game Deal has been going on for a few days now. For this reason, the portal offers the products absolutely free. The event will continue for a few more days, so it’s the perfect opportunity to catch many great and potentially successful games.

On Saturday, December 23, Epic Games decided to give everyone a classic Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. You have exactly 24 hours to add this item to your collection. The offer will end on December 24 at 17:00.

Fallout 3 is a production that premiered a few years ago. Despite its age, it is a game highly appreciated by players and has stood out in gaming due to its fascinating plot and mechanics. If you haven’t had the opportunity to immerse yourself in the post-apocalyptic world conceived by Bethesda, this is the perfect opportunity.

In addition to the base version of the game, the package includes five additional packs:

  • -The docking process
  • -Dziora (home)
  • – Broken steel
  • -Checkpoint
  • -Zeta Spaceship (Zeta Mothership)

It’s worth noting that Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition has already been offered by Epic Games in the past, so don’t be surprised if this item is already in your library. If this is indeed the case, all you have to do is be patient and wait for more gems from the famous store.

  • December 20 – DNF Duel
  • December 21 – Melvor Idle
  • December 22 – The art of assembly
  • December 23 – Fallout: GOTY Edition
