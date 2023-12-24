Epic Games Store allows you to download the fifth Christmas game for free for 24 hours

The Mystery Games campaign offers one gift per day on the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games Store gives away Ghostwire: Tokyo for 24 hours

The celebration of Christmas is bringing about a revolution in Epic Games Store. The platform has ended the weekly gift mechanic with one or two free games for seven days with one last free game to make way for an even better campaign, that of the mysterious games, with which you can get a free game every 24 hours. Thus, a new free game is available for just one day.

From today, Sunday, December 24 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and until tomorrow, Monday, December 25, at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time), Epic Games Store permite descargar gratis Ghostwire: Tokyo, a game in which the population of Tokyo has vanished and supernatural forces roam the streets. The player must hone otherworldly skills to reveal the truth behind the disappearances and save the city.

Download Ghostwire: Tokyo for FREE on the Epic Games Store

Ghostwire: Tokyo stands out for allowing explore a unique view of Tokyo, warped by a supernatural presence, having to navigate iconic locations, such as Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower, rendered in incredible detail and built to take advantage of cutting-edge technology. However, this city is frozen in time at the moment when the population vanished, being now a dream underworld.

Epic Games Store has Christmas offers

Beyond the gifts, Epic Games Store is on sale from last December 13 until next January 10 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). The platform has thousands of discounted games, 33% Epic discount coupons, a 10% increase in Epic rewards, and more surprises, knowing for now that A new free game will be revealed tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.. For its part, Steam has winter sales, as does GOG and its five Christmas gifts.

