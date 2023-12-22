Epic Games Store: here is the fourth free game in the advent calendar

#Epic #Games #Store #fourth #free #game #advent #calendar

As we announced to you, Epic Games launched its Advent calendar this Wednesday, December 13. After a week dedicated to the Destiny 2 “Legacy Collection”, the calendar has adopted a daily rhythm since Wednesday, December 20. On the program: one game per day, to be collected for free for 24 hours, until January 11, 2024.

After DNF Duel and Melvor Idle, the fourth title is now known: it is art of rally.

“art of rally, imagined by the creator of Absolute Drift, offers you a stylized experience inspired by the golden age of rallying. Compete in events across the world, traversing colorful environments with a unique graphic style, from a top-down view. Relive the golden age of rallying in career mode, racing through 78 stages from Finland to Sardinia, Norway, Japan, Germany, Kenya and Indonesia.“