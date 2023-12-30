Epic Games Store on the 11th announced an end-of-year giveaway for free games like Snakebird for 24 hours.

#Epic #Games #Store #11th #announced #endofyear #giveaway #free #games #Snakebird #hours

Saturday, December 30, 2023, 5:00 p.m., 25 minutes, 53 seconds, Indochina Time

It’s getting closer and closer to the final period for the “Free Game Giveaway Festival”. Epic Games Store “After last night the team announced the giveaway of old games like Cat Quest for fans of the game to go and get free food, and recently the team has come out to announce a new game that will be given away for free, which this time the lottery went to the game Snakebird there

For the game Snakebird will be a game Puzzle Old from the year 2015 By giving players the opportunity to take on the role of ” Worm bird (?) ” who must move the body to different points to collect things and use techniques to manage obstacles and survive on a deserted island by using all the “intelligence” that is available to solve problems.

In the next game section from Epic Games Store that the team has a plan to pick up and distribute for free during the free game giveaway festival of Day 11 Of course, the following information will be taken from solving the mystery of ” Reddit Detective ” which refers to information from the wrapping paper and the ribbon on the wrapping paper. It is possible that this lottery will go to another indie game like Turbo Golf Racing there

Also Read:  Xbox Game Pass: can one of the most popular games in the world just leave the service?!

Comment
byu/Cord_Cutter_VR from discussion
inEpicGamesPC

Finally, this way Epic Games Store There is a plan to distribute various games to each other for free from December 20, 2023 to December 31, 2023 What games will be distributed and how interesting they will be, we have to wait and see.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Pay attention to these tubes of paint for children recalled in several major brands
Pay attention to these tubes of paint for children recalled in several major brands
Posted on
An intensive search with a sad end. The 56-year-old woman was found late
An intensive search with a sad end. The 56-year-old woman was found late
Posted on
Geopolitical tensions are increasing, the world is increasingly polarized
Geopolitical tensions are increasing, the world is increasingly polarized
Posted on
Expired food, can it be eaten if frozen? What the experts say
Expired food, can it be eaten if frozen? What the experts say
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News