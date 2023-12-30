Epic Games Store on the 11th announced an end-of-year giveaway for free games like Snakebird for 24 hours.

#Epic #Games #Store #11th #announced #endofyear #giveaway #free #games #Snakebird #hours

It’s getting closer and closer to the final period for the “Free Game Giveaway Festival”. Epic Games Store “After last night the team announced the giveaway of old games like Cat Quest for fans of the game to go and get free food, and recently the team has come out to announce a new game that will be given away for free, which this time the lottery went to the game Snakebird there

You get a free game, you get a free game, we ALL get a free game! Grab Snakebird Complete for FREE on the Store today! pic.twitter.com/krNqIXSRdg — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 29, 2023

For the game Snakebird will be a game Puzzle Old from the year 2015 By giving players the opportunity to take on the role of ” Worm bird (?) ” who must move the body to different points to collect things and use techniques to manage obstacles and survive on a deserted island by using all the “intelligence” that is available to solve problems.

In the next game section from Epic Games Store that the team has a plan to pick up and distribute for free during the free game giveaway festival of Day 11 Of course, the following information will be taken from solving the mystery of ” Reddit Detective ” which refers to information from the wrapping paper and the ribbon on the wrapping paper. It is possible that this lottery will go to another indie game like Turbo Golf Racing there

Finally, this way Epic Games Store There is a plan to distribute various games to each other for free from December 20, 2023 to December 31, 2023 What games will be distributed and how interesting they will be, we have to wait and see.