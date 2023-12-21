Epic Gives Away Free Games: Pick up 2 of the 17th by 5pm Thursday

#Epic #Free #Games #Pick #17th #5pm #Thursday

Until 17:00 tomorrow (12/21), you can get DNF Duel for free in the online video game store Epic Games Store.

Did you miss this event? Take a look at our FREE GAMES category, where we bring you a regular overview of current releases

The game was released in 2022 and is behind the game developers from NEOPLE Inc., Arc System Works, EIGHTING Co., Ltd. and Korean game publisher NEXON Korea Corporation. This is a 2.5D action game set in the Dungeon & Fighter universe. If you remember the video game era of the 90s and it was full of fighting games that started the Mortal Combat or Street Fighter series and you enjoyed these fighting games, then you might also be interested in this game.

In the game DNF Duel, you will find a total of 16 characters known from the classic RPG Dungeon & Fighter and a total of 8 different environments in which the battle will take place. Each of the characters has their own signature moves and strengths that will help you defeat your opponents. You have a total of three game modes to choose from, they are online mode, local single player mode and training mode. The online mode offers a choice of Ranked Match, Player Match and Ranking. Local mode then Free Battle, Story Mode, Arcade Mode and Survival Mode. And for complete beginners there is a training mode with Training Mode and Tutorial.

On Epic, DNF Duel is normally sold for 1319 crowns and Story Mode will take about an hour and a half of your time to complete. On metacritic, this game received an overall rating of 79 from expert reviewers and 5.9 from players.

You can get DNF Duel for free from this link.