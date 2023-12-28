Epic Gives Away Free Games: Pick Up 9/17 – Thursday 5:00 PM

#Epic #Free #Games #Pick #Thursday

Until 17:00 tomorrow (12/28), you can get Cursed to Golf for free in the online video game store Epic Games Store.

Did you miss this event? Take a look at our FREE GAMES category, where we bring you a regular overview of current releases

The game was released in 2022 and is being developed by Japanese game developers from the Chuhai Labs studio. It is a golf game cut through a platformer dungeon. An international golf tournament was taking place and you, as the golf champion, were struck by lightning from the sky and sent to the realm of the dead. But nothing is lost yet.

You find yourself in golf purgatory as a ghost and get a chance to return to the living and win the tournament. But first you have to fight your way to victory in purgatory. Over 70 holes of randomly generated golf course in a total of four biomes await you to conquer. You will also have to fight your way through golf dungeons, which are full of dangers, to win.

The game is normally sold on Epic for 420 crowns and it will take approximately 8 hours of your time to finish. On metacritic, Cursed to Golf received an overall rating of 80 from expert reviewers, and 5.4 from players.

You can get Cursed to Golf for free at this link.