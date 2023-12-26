Epic is releasing a complete edition of the award-winning RPG from Obsidian Entertainment

#Epic #releasing #complete #edition #awardwinning #RPG #Obsidian #Entertainment

Christmas Day may be behind us, but Epic Games continues with this year’s Christmas special. Until tomorrow afternoon, you can add the complete edition of the award-winning sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment to your game library for free. A proper space adventure awaits you in The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition.

Epic is awarding another game

A space adventure awaits you in The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

The edition also includes both additional expansions Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon

You can activate the title until 16:59 our time (26.12.), after which the company will give away another game

If you didn’t find enough new games under the tree, you might be interested in today’s addition in the form of another free title that Epic Games is giving away over the Christmas holidays. Until tomorrow afternoon (16:59), you can add the award-winning sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds to your Epic Games library, in addition to the remastered Spacer’s Choice Edition, which also includes the additional expansions Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon.

Lost while traveling on a colonist ship bound for the edge of the galaxy, you wake up to find yourself in the middle of a deep conspiracy that threatens the colonies with absolute destruction. In the game, you will explore various planets and locations, including the mysterious asteroid Gorgon and the beautiful distilleries of Eridan. During your travels, you will come across different factions that are constantly vying for power. With sophisticated options and a decision system, you determine which direction your story will take. Compared to the original version of the game, which was released in 2019, you can look forward to improved graphics, new animations, a higher maximum level and a higher resolution of the environment. The RPG title The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Limited time offer only applies to the PC version.

