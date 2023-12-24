Epic sci-fi film completely conquers Netflix this weekend

#Epic #scifi #film #completely #conquers #Netflix #weekend

For many people, the weekend is an ideal time to relax on the couch and watch a movie, for example on Netflix, after a busy school or work week. These three films were very popular on the streaming service this weekend.

Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire (2023)

Director: Zack Snyder | Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, ea | Look immediately The ruthless Motherworld threatens to destroy the life of a peaceful colony on a distant moon. Kora was taken in by this community after her crash. This mysterious outsider is embraced as the only hope for survival. She is given the task of assembling an army to fight the approaching threat

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Director: Joseph Kosinski | Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, e.a. | Look immediately Maverick has been in the Navy as a pilot for thirty years and wouldn’t want it any other way. He avoids all promotions to keep flying. When confronted with his past, Maverick is forced to make different choices. He and his colleagues also embark on one of his most dangerous missions ever.

Operation Kandahar (2023)

Director: Ric Roman Waugh | Cast: Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, | Look immediately When the CIA discovers a secret nuclear program in Iran, it is up to agent Tom Harris to blow up the facility. However, later his face appears in the news and his identity is exposed. Enemy troops immediately start hunting him. It’s up to Harris to get himself and his translator to safety. A perilous challenge.