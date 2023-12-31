Epic sci-fi film on Netflix scores hugely on the last day of the year

For many people, the weekend is an ideal time to relax on the couch and watch a movie, for example on Netflix, after a busy school or work week. These three movies were this weekend – the last of the year! – very popular on the streaming service.

Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire (2023)

Director: Zack Snyder | Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, ea | Look immediately When the ruthless armies of the Mother World threaten a quiet farming village on a distant moon, a mysterious outsider offers the only hope for survival. This young woman is tasked with searching for warriors from nearby planets who could help against the unprecedented threat.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Director: Joseph Kosinski | Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, e.a. | Look immediately Maverick has been in the Navy as a pilot for thirty years and wouldn’t want it any other way. He avoids all promotions to keep flying. Although he is successful in the air, he is not on the ground. When confronted with his past, Maverick decides it is high time to change that. In the meantime, he and his colleagues embark on one of his most dangerous missions ever.

Leave the World Behind (2023)

Director: Sam Esmail | Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, e.a. | Look immediately Amanda and Clay have rented a villa for a weekend away with their children Archie and Rose. Their peace is abruptly disturbed when two strangers – GH and his daughter Ruth – show up at their door at night with only news. They claim that there is great danger in the form of cyber attack and seek shelter. From then on, the situation becomes more tense by the minute.

