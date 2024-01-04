Epidemic of Mycoplasma pneumoniae pneumonia: how to recognize and treat it?

#Epidemic #Mycoplasma #pneumoniae #pneumonia #recognize #treat

Since the beginning of October 2023, France has been facing an epidemic of pneumonia Mycoplasma pneumoniae of unusual intensity, with a very marked increase since the beginning of November.

Is that bad ?

Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a so-called “atypical” bacteria. After pneumococcus, it is the germ most frequently involved in acute bacterial pneumonia, particularly in children and young adults. The vast majority of infections with this bacteria (nasopharyngitis, tracheobronchitis and acute bronchitis) are benign and resolve spontaneously, but complications such as exacerbation of asthma or rare manifestations, particularly cutaneous or neurological, may require hospitalization.

When to think about it?

An infection with Mycoplasma pneumoniae must be considered in the face of:

Pneumonitis, especially if it is associated with muscle pain;

Signs suggestive of atypical bacteria: gradual onset, extra-respiratory signs, general condition preserved, opacity not systematized;

Dermatological lesions;

Hepatic cytolysis;

The presence of clustered cases in the community.

A chest x-ray can guide the diagnosis in the face of a bilateral diffuse interstitial pulmonary infiltrate. However, radiological abnormalities are inconsistent; low-dose chest CT performs better in this indication. Additional investigations depend on the severity of the pneumonia and should not delay the initiation of probabilistic treatment.

If necessary, the diagnosis can be confirmed in a hospital setting by PCR on respiratory, pharyngeal or nasopharyngeal samples and/or by serological diagnosis. Coverage of the PCR test by Health Insurance is currently not possible on an outpatient basis.

What treatment?

Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a wallless bacteria, not sensitive to beta-lactams. Macrolides are therefore the first-line antibiotic therapy.

On the other hand, in the absence of immediate signs suggestive of atypical bacteria:

It is appropriate to look for a viral origin: influenza, linked to Covid-19 or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV);

If the infection appears bacterial with no signs pointing towards Mycoplasma pneumoniae, first-line treatment remains amoxicillin or the amoxicillin/clavulanic acid combination according to the usual recommendations. A clinical re-evaluation at 48-72 hours is then imperative and the diagnosis of Mycoplasma pneumoniae should be considered in the event of failure, prompting a change of antibiotic to a macrolide after performing a control chest x-ray to rule out pleural effusion and/or CRP (C-reactive protein).

How to avoid it?

The current resurgence of this bacteria follows more than 3 years of a very low level of circulation. This is explained by the fact that Mycoplasma pneumoniae is transmitted by respiratory droplets during close contact: the barrier gestures put in place within the framework of the Covid-19 pandemic are therefore also effective against this bacteria. Incubation is 1 to 3 weeks.