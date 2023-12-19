Épique.mg creates an online opportunity for writers

The.mg team celebrated the official launch of its application this weekend at Galaxy Andraharo

The brand new Épique.mg application is now available for all literature lovers, whether writers or readers. Authors can publish their works there in complete security.

A real digital springboard for books. After months of careful preparation, Épique.mg, the social network dedicated to writers and reading enthusiasts, is finally available on Android and on the website.

This innovative platform offers authors the opportunity to share their works, while literature lovers can discover a diverse range of genres, from poetry to comics, personal development, novels, short stories, and many more. “Our objectives are to revitalize the cultural sector, particularly reading, and to promote the talents of local writers on the national and international scene. Épique.mg provides affordable access to books, secure publishing for writers, and encourages interactions between authors and readers. We started as a book outlet, but quickly found that many young people are passionate about reading. Unfortunately, Malagasy works are rarer, leaving foreign literature to predominate. It is with this in mind that we created Épique.mg, to give writers the chance to publish their works,” explains Hery Andrianina Rakotondrainibe, CEO of Épique and member of the Livre et Moi association.

This new application marks the very first social network in the Big Island entirely dedicated to literature. Designed by the “Livre et Moi” association in partnership with NextA, ADMC-CRAAM, AFT d’Antananarivo, Onesoul.mg and KreativaH, it is part of an ambitious approach to highlighting local literary wealth.

Job creation

Registering on Epic is simple, whether you are a reader or a writer. Readers can explore the works for free, comment, react and share by creating an account on the platform. As for authors, they can directly publish their creations and benefit from a remuneration system for copyrights. “We aim to generate employment opportunities both for us and for talented artists. We seek to establish a framework conducive to collaboration between writers, publishers and bookstores. To strengthen the reliability of our initiative, we will collaborate with the Malagasy Copyright Office (Omda) to ensure the security and protection of rights linked to artistic creation,” underlines the CEO.

“I love the idea. It finally gives real value to the authors. The problem is that for Malagasy people, Facebook is the social network par excellence and anything outside of it doesn’t work,” shares Aryella Aradrariny, a talented writer. Whether works in Malagasy, French, English or other languages, Épique.mg is ready to welcome all talents. Every month, the team organizes a competition to reward the best writers, evaluated based on reactions, views, likes and scores awarded by the jury. Épique.mg thus establishes itself as an essential catalyst for Malagasy literature, offering a new path for the discovery and promotion of local literary talents.

Nicole Rafalimananjara