Epstein case draws attention: ‘Gut feeling of injustice’ | Abroad

The American court has published a list of more than a hundred names of people associated with the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Although nothing new emerged substantively, the list does have consequences. Experts explain to NU.nl which ones.

After the list of names was released on Wednesday evening (US time), #epsteinclientlist quickly started trending on X. According to X users, the list refers to the client list that Epstein had to connect friends with underage girls. The existence of a customer list has not been proven. Epstein was convicted of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

That hashtag therefore makes things a lot more shocking than they actually are, say Lou Errens and Madeleijn van den Nieuwenhuizen. Errens specializes in American law, Van den Nieuwenhuizen is a legal historian and studied at Columbia University and City University of New York (CUNY).

“The list contains names of people who had a relationship with Epstein,” says Van den Nieuwenhuizen. “It can range from a business partner or friend to a vague acquaintance.” Just because someone is on the list does not necessarily mean that they are also complicit in Epstein’s practices.

“Quite a few interesting names are mentioned,” says Errens, referring to names such as Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and Britain’s Prince Andrew. “But there is nothing substantive that we did not already know.” That is also why the judge in New York dared to release these documents.

Distrust in American institutions

The fact that the publication provoked so many reactions is mainly due to the great interest in the Epstein case, both in America and the rest of the world. Van den Nieuwenhuizen: “What I find striking is that these documents show how close the rich and famous of the world are to each other.” Moreover, it affects many people, Errens adds. “The content of the Epstein case is of course extremely nasty.”

The case also touches on a gut feeling among many Americans that the legal system is not fair. Errens: “The people on the list have such important positions. That is extra painful because it concerns sexual abuse, something that mainly affects vulnerable people.”

In addition, despite the fact that little substantive material has emerged, the documents do have social influence. “I think very few people think that everyone on that list is a sex offender is,” says Van den Nieuwenhuizen. “But there is a large group that distrusts the American media. They therefore do not trust the analysis that this list does not mean much.”

Conspiracy theories are politically motivated

Two dominant conspiracy theories about Epstein are circulating in the US, says Van den Nieuwenhuizen. The first is about how Epstein acquired his wealth. “There is still no insight into this. Some people speculate that he received money from high-ranking figures, such as Clinton, to come into contact with underage girls.”

The other theory is that Epstein did not die by suicide, but was murdered on Clinton’s orders. This theory gained more supporters when Donald Trump retweeted a message making this claim in 2019. In radical right groups, Clinton (Democratic Party) and Trump (Republican Party) are contrasted as political representatives of ‘evil’ and ‘good’ respectively.

Van den Nieuwenhuizen: “That is why you cannot separate this case from the rise of Trump. He has contributed to distrust in institutions and has actively fueled the conspiracies surrounding Epstein.” Ironically, Donald Trump’s own name also appeared in the documents released on Wednesday.

It cannot be ruled out that shocking facts will emerge.

Madeleijn van Nieuwenhuizen, legal historian

Much is still unclear

Apart from feeding conspiracy theories, the documents can also have a lot of impact in another way, says Errens. “Everyone is now focusing on the names of famous people. But these documents provide a lot of insight into the legal arguments, strategies and details used in previous lawsuits.” Errens expects that those seas of information could contain something interesting for victims.

There are also senators pushing to release more documents about Epstein. “There is a Republican senator who wants to unearth data from Epstein’s private plane,” says Errens. These are now in the possession of the FBI and may provide more information about who went out with Epstein and for what reason.

Van den Nieuwenhuizen: “The last has not yet been said about this case. It cannot be ruled out that shocking facts will emerge.”

