Equestrian Meridian Supplement hits all the races in La Rinconada

The second racing meeting at the La Rinconada racetrack had as its main protagonists the professionals Ángel Alciro Castillo and Riccardo D’Angelo, both of whom entered the winners’ enclosure four times. It is also important to highlight that for the owners, the Stud MM was the most outstanding with the same number of victories.

Now, in terms of successes, the most notable was the timekeeper Armando Ipsa, who is the one who places the forecasts in the Meridian Equestrian Supplement that circulates nationally and you can purchase. Ipsa got each and every one of the races that were held at the Coche oval right.

Six of his hits were first marks; Mr. Kamelooh, Fairlane, Pompeyo, Draxler, and Vinanduh were the first brands hit by Ipsa. He also had three second marks with the specimens; Mortero, El Kamilo and Luce di Luna, and a third brand with the exemplary Ping Pong.

A total of 2,460 squares matched six copies and the squares with paid 2,885.39. Next week La Rinconada will have the first two classics of 2024, they are the Francisco de Miranda and the Andrés Bello.

