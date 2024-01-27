#Erdoğan #announces #district #candidates #Izmir

Erdoğan announces district candidates in Izmir

In Turkey, the era of wasting the years of cities by being mayors only with show and perception is over.

Let’s walk towards the Turkey of the future with municipalities that compete with our country with their transportation, water, purification, environment and social support. We can achieve this with a President and a mayor who will stand by our people, in the service of their city, in every situation, everywhere.

Our candidates will not be among those who sit in the mayoralty but have their eyes and hearts elsewhere. It is our duty to hold accountable the mayors who do not provide our citizens with the products and services they deserve.

We will make use of the few days in such a way that we will not leave any of our people unknocked. We will be on the field with our candidates, our organization, our MPs and explain what we have done and what we will do.

Our struggle did not end with expelling the enemy from our lands and throwing them into the sea in Izmir. Imperialist powers always found extras and stooges to support them. Those who played a role, some knowingly and some unknowingly, received the marks they deserved before history. Our nation has placed the memories of its own men, especially the late Menderes, a lover of Izmir, in the most precious corner of its heart.

“WE HAVE ACHIEVED OUR DEMOCRATIC DEVELOPMENT MOVES”

AK Party assumed the responsibility of governing the country after such a period. Since our nation was overwhelmed by the ideological fights in the 1970s, the coup in the 1980s, and the instability in the 1990s, it wanted to take a breather by bringing the AK Party to power on its own in 2002.

The first period of our government was spent not only fulfilling our promises but also fighting against the tutelage powers. Then, FETO and PKK were activated to disrupt the integrity of the country and seize our state. We shielded our chests from these vile attacks and foiled these shameless raids. We fulfilled our democratic breakthroughs and development moves.

During this entire process, we appeared before our nation 17 times. We managed to come out of all the elections, each of which was a historical test, with success. Now we are preparing for our 18th election. With the support of our nation, we will successfully complete these elections and accelerate our march to the Turkey Century.

“THE WORLD IS BIGGER THAN 5”

Because of Türkiye’s growing strength, we do not have the luxury of turning a blind eye to any issue happening in the world. There is a truth in the reason for our efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war in peace. This truth lies behind the comprehensive network of relations from Central Asia to South Asia, from Europe to Africa. The same truth lies behind our loudest reaction to the massacres of Palestinians.

The decision taken by the International Court of Justice yesterday is the opposite voice of our cry that ‘The world is bigger than 5’. We call on Israel once again to listen to the voice of the international community and stop its massacres.

There are still people who do not understand that Turkey is not just a power consisting of its own territory. If we had been limited to our own land, they would have wiped us out of this geography 40 times. Whoever claims the opposite, who wants this country to become introverted, is either betrayed, miserable, or heedless. We will look at what our nation wants, not what anyone says.

“İZMİR IS NOT UNDER ANYONE’S MONOPOLY”

We will carry out the construction of the Turkish Century with the same understanding. We see the support that Izmir will give us in this process as very important. We have not put anyone between us and the people of Izmir, and we will not.

Neither Izmir nor being from Izmir is under anyone’s monopoly. The aim of those who pursue exploitation instead of work and service is to cover up the betrayal and corruption they committed against the people of Izmir.

What is the state of Izmir Bay? We can’t get over the smell. This is what the Golden Horn in Istanbul once looked like. We saved the Golden Horn from this filth. The current person took office and the Golden Horn started to return to its former state. The state of Izmir’s districts and streets is obvious. Those who try to stink up the bay and suppress that odor have nothing to give to this city.

We do not aspire to be the master of Izmir, but to be the servants of this city. We opened the Konak Tunnel with this understanding, and we built the earthquake residences with this understanding. These include all kinds of disgrace, from bragging about being a coup to cursing our ancestors and the values ​​of our people. “Those who think they can hide their disgrace under Ataturk’s silhouette will receive the lesson they deserve on March 31.”

The names nominated by the People’s Alliance in 30 districts of Izmir are as follows:

Aliaga: Serkan Acar – MHP Candidate

Balçova: Erol Eroğlu

Flourishing: Ugur Demirezen

Flag: Bilal Kırkpınar

Pergamon: Sadık Doğruer

Beydag: Hüseyin Ay

Bornova: Cevdet Çayır

Buca: Adnan Öztekin

Fountain: Esat Tanık – MHP Candidate

Çiğli: Murat Gökçekaya

Sewn: Sema Akıncı – MHP Candidate

Foca: Taner Acar – MHP Candidate

Gaziemir: Deniz Dogan

Nice garden: Gümüş Saime Bucaklıoğlu

Karabakhs: Mehmet Sadık Tunç

Karaburun: Eyüp Kaykaç

Karsiyaka: İsmail Çiftçioğlu

Kemalpasa: Galip Atar

Cynic: Sami Molla Ahmet

Cherry: Saliha Özçınar

Mansion: Ceyda Bölünmez Çankırı

Meander: Sinan Akdeniz

Menemen: Aydin Pehlivan

Narlidere: Murat Sarman

Odemis: Ali Hadim

Seferihisar: Ahmet Aydin

Selcuk: Zeynel Caregiver

Tire: Arif Demirkan – MHP Candidate

Bagged: Özgür Erman Çağlar

Yell out: Tarkan Bakirli